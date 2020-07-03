Victoria Police deploy ‘Summer Action Plan’ to tackle crime and disorder in Esquimalt and Vic West

Esquimalt Division Officers are taking to Esquimalt and Vic West streets and parks as part of the Summer Action Plan to tackle crime and disorder in the area. (Black Press Media file photo)

The Esquimalt Division of the Victoria Police Department made an arrest Thursday night while deploying its ‘Summer Action Plan,’ a program aimed at mitigating “general disorder issues that tend to rise in frequency during summer months.”

According to VicPD, Community Resource Officers were patrolling a “high-crime area” when they discovered a group ‘tagging’ near Lampson Street and Wurtele Place. The suspects fled but after a brief bicycle chase, one was taken into custody for mischief.

VicPD says the Esquimalt Summer Action Plan has officers deployed by bicycle, on foot and in vehicles in an effort to reduce crime and general disorder during the summer months in Esquimalt and Vic West.

“This proactive approach of officers engaging before the problems occur has resulted in fewer issues during the summer around the Esquimalt Recreation Centre, Esquimalt Plaza, area Parks, Beaches and the Vic West Skate Park,” says VicPD. “The approach has also fostered a closer relationship with the community through the highly visible and accessible deployment of officers on bicycles.”

Officers will be present in the area’s parks, beaches, schools and recreations centres until Sept. 5.

READ ALSO: VicPD reports Victoria, Esquimalt crime rates on the rise

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

EsquimaltVictoria Police Department