A man was seen hanging from the Johnson Street Bridge on July 19 (File photo)

Victoria Police issue warning after man left dangling from raised Johnson Street Bridge

A man bypassed safety measures and became stranded as the bridge lifted

A man was seen dangling from the Johnson Street Bridge after he failed to dismount when the bridge was being raised.

The Victoria Police Department said that on July 19, shortly before 8 p.m. they were called to the Johnson Street Bridge area after a man was seen on the bridge as it was being lifted for a passing vessel.

Officers said that the man bypassed the bridge safety systems and went onto the bridge after the lift sequence began.

ALSO READ: Johnson Street Bridge may see upcoming audit

By the time police arrived, the bridge was fully up and the man was seen hanging onto the railings, bracing himself with his legs.

VicPD Spokesperson Const. Matt Rutherford said that the man was within approximately the first quarter of the bridge on the downtown side.

ALSO READ: A chronology of the new Johnson Street Bridge project

The passing barge was under the bridge, and needed to pass first before the bridge could be lowered. When it was, the man was taken into custody. Police report he was intoxicated, but not injured. He was not charged.

VicPD is warning others to follow the signage and warnings put in place at the bridge, and to not attempt crossing the bridge if warnings have started.

