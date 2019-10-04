Victoria Police look for rightful owner of seized snowboard

The snowboard was taken from a suspected thief in the 900-block of Pandora Avenue

Victoria Police are looking for the owner of a snowboard seized from the 900-block of Pandora. (File contributed/VicPD)

The Victoria Police Department is seeking the rightful owner of a snowboard seized from a suspected thief in the downtown area.

The Avalanche brand snowboard has a black bottom and an olive green top with orange, yellow and purple designs in the middle.

“Officers seized this snowboard in the 900-block of Pandora Ave. this morning in the belief that it may be stolen, as downtown Victoria is not really known for its mountains,” VicPD released in a tweet.

Anyone with information on the board can call 250-995-7654.

ALSO READ:RCMP seek suspect after woman sexually assaulted in Sooke

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and Instagram