Victoria Police make contact with cyclist seen clipped in dashcam video

The cyclist reached out to VicPD after the video was shared online

Victoria Police say they’ve found the cyclist who was clipped by a driver on Monday afternoon.

The incident was caught on camera by a separate driver’s dashcam. In the video, it appears that the cyclist was driving on the side of the road when a car tried to pass her, and clipped her bike with the passenger side mirror.

READ MORE: Dashcam video captures moment Victoria cyclist struck

Police had spoken with the driver, and released the video to the public to find out information on the cyclist and to make sure they were not injured.

Since then, the cyclist has been in contact with the police and the file remains open.

Police say there was no indication that she sought out medical attention after the incident.

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and Instagram