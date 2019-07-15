VIDEO: Dashcam video captures moment Victoria cyclist struck

VicPD officers hope a cyclist struck on Blanshard Street will come forward.

Police received dash cam video from a concerned citizen that showed a side-swipe collision between a cyclist and a vehicle in the 1300-block of Blanshard Street on June 26 at 1:24 p.m.

VicPD has identified and spoken with the driver and is hoping to get in touch with the cyclist to ensure they weren’t injured and gather more information about the incident.

Anyone with information about the cyclist in the video is asked to contact police at 250-995-7654.

