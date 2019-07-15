VIDEO: Dashcam video captures moment Victoria cyclist struck

Police seeking cyclist captured in video

VicPD officers hope a cyclist struck on Blanshard Street will come forward.

Police received dash cam video from a concerned citizen that showed a side-swipe collision between a cyclist and a vehicle in the 1300-block of Blanshard Street on June 26 at 1:24 p.m.

READ ALSO: Victoria cyclist struck at Quadra and Finlayson

READ ALSO: VicPD investigating after cyclist struck in 2100 block of Richmond Road

VicPD has identified and spoken with the driver and is hoping to get in touch with the cyclist to ensure they weren’t injured and gather more information about the incident.

Anyone with information about the cyclist in the video is asked to contact police at 250-995-7654.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
RCMP identify Sidney bank robbery suspect, believe he is still on Vancouver Island

Just Posted

Researchers head out from Sidney to explore Canada’s largest underwater volcano

The Explorer Seamount is as large as Greater Vancouver and full of previously undiscovered species

Victoria businesses remain plastic-bag free, despite court ruling

Business association says no one has inquired into re-establishing the use of plastic bags

RCMP confirm foul play in death of 60-year-old Metchosin man

Police believe crime an isolated incident

Saanich Mayor says ‘no costs asked of municipality’ for proposed film studio

Mayor Fred Haynes made that comment after questions from watchdog group

RCMP identify Sidney bank robbery suspect, believe he is still on Vancouver Island

Warrant issued for arrest of North Vancouver man for TD Bank robbery

VIDEO: Dashcam video captures moment Victoria cyclist struck

Police seeking cyclist captured in video

VIDEO: Wolf spotted swimming ashore on northern Vancouver Island

Island wolf population estimated at under 150 in 2008, says VI-Wilds

Diversity a Canadian strength, Trudeau says of Trump tweets at congresswomen

Trudeau avoided using Trump’s name when he was asked about the president’s Twitter comments

B.C. couple bring son home from Nigeria after long adoption delay

Kim and Clark Moran of Abbotsford spent almost a year waiting to finalize adoption of Ayo, 3

Garneau ‘disappointed’ in airlines’ move against new passenger bill of rights

New rules codified compensation for lost luggage, overbooked flights

Canadian is detained in China on drug allegations: Chinese government

Detention of a Canadian in China comes as part a diplomatic dispute triggered by arrest of Huawei exec Meng Wanzhou

Rare white ravens spotted again in mid-Island

Nature photographer Mike Yip said mysterious birds back in Coombs area

CO’s call off efforts to trap bear who attacked North Island man

Woss man recuperating after incident on remote logging road

Too much time on social media can hurt teens’ mental health: study

Researchers conducted a four-year survey of more than 3,800 adolescents between Grades 7 and 11

Most Read