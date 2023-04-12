A police officer was disarmed during an altercation with two Victoria club-goers. (Black Press Media file photo)

A police officer was disarmed during an altercation with two Victoria club-goers. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria police officer disarmed while escorting intoxicated person out of club

VicPD says two patrons assaulted two officers

A Victoria police officer was disarmed while responding to an intoxicated club-goer on Friday (April 7).

Officers were called to a Yates Street nightclub around 1:20 a.m. after getting a call about an intoxicated patron who was refusing to leave.

As the individual was being escorted outside by police, VicPD said the patron and another person assaulted the two responding officers, with one being “disarmed.” The second individual involved knew the intoxicated patron and had also been asked to leave the club, police said.

The two individuals haven’t been charged, but VicPD said it will recommend charges of assaulting a police officer and disarming a police officer.

READ: Personal information in Victoria police officer’s lost notebook used for Saanich crime

READ: Motorcyclist’s bike impounded in Saanich for going twice the speed limit

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@vicnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

VicPDVictoria

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Conservatives ask Twitter to label CBC accounts as ‘government-funded’ media
Next story
43 years ago, Canadian hero Terry Fox began his cross-country Marathon of Hope

Just Posted

Nanaimo Mayor Leonard Krog speaks with B.C. Premier David Eby outside Nanaimo Courthouse on Wednesday, April 12, before the province announced 12 new hubs dedicated to targeting repeat violent offenders. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)
Victoria to get new team targeting repeat violent offenders

A police officer was disarmed during an altercation with two Victoria club-goers. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria police officer disarmed while escorting intoxicated person out of club

A motorcyclist had his bike impounded for seven days and was issued tickets in Saanich for excessive speeding and for failing to keep right of a double solid line. (Courtesy RCMP)
Motorcyclist’s bike impounded in Saanich for going twice the speed limit

The doors to Victoria City Hall have been locked since late October 2022. Visitors can get in using a doorbell. (Hollie Ferguson/News Staff)
Victoria mayor says locked doors at city hall won’t impact accessibility