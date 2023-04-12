Victoria police officer disarmed while escorting intoxicated person out of club

A police officer was disarmed during an altercation with two Victoria club-goers. (Black Press Media file photo)

A Victoria police officer was disarmed while responding to an intoxicated club-goer on Friday (April 7).

Officers were called to a Yates Street nightclub around 1:20 a.m. after getting a call about an intoxicated patron who was refusing to leave.

As the individual was being escorted outside by police, VicPD said the patron and another person assaulted the two responding officers, with one being “disarmed.” The second individual involved knew the intoxicated patron and had also been asked to leave the club, police said.

The two individuals haven’t been charged, but VicPD said it will recommend charges of assaulting a police officer and disarming a police officer.

VicPDVictoria