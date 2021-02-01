Victoria police outline resources as sexual violence reports appear online

The Victoria Sexual Assault Centre is available 24 hours a day at 250-383-3232

The Victoria Police Department says it’s open to calls after reports of sexual violence appeared online.

Investigators are aware of social media posts regarding reports of sexualized violence associated to a downtown Victoria bar and grill, VicPD said in a release Monday.

Officers ask anyone who wishes to report an incident, or who has information about an incident, to call 250-995-7654, ext. 1.

“We want survivors of sexualized violence to know that we believe you. Know that you can report an incident when, where, and how you feel most safe. There are several supports in place to assist,” the release stated.

The Victoria Sexual Assault Centre is also available 24 hours a day at 250-383-3232.

READ ALSO: Advocates create Canada-wide support list for sexual assault survivors

Anyone sexually assaulted within the last seven days, according to the Victoria Sexual Assault Centre, has access to the Sexual Assault Response Team. The team is available 24/7 and can provide options, support, medical care and referrals to anyone (all genders) 13 and older.

The team is comprised of a support worker from the Victoria Sexual Assault Centre, a specially trained forensic nurse examiner and the option of police. The team can meet at the Victoria Sexual Assault Clinic, Victoria General Hospital or a police station.

For help, call the Vancouver Island Crisis Line: 1-888-494-3888; go to the Victoria General Hospital emergency department; or go to local police stations in Greater Victoria.

Do you have a story tip? Email: c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.