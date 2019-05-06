Victoria police seek man on warrants related to threats and short-term rental damage

Warrants involve a series of investigations of theft from and damage to rental accommodations

(VicPD handout)

Victoria officers continue their search for a man with several outstanding warrants. These warrants involve a series of investigations relating to theft from and damage to short-term and roommate rental accommodations.

Brandon Wildman is described as a 38-year-old Caucasian man with a thin build, standing five feet, ten inches tall. (VicPD handout)

Brandon Wildman is described as a 38-year-old Caucasian man with a thin build, standing five-foot-10. Wildman is balding, but often shaves his head and sometimes has a trimmed moustache or beard.

READ ALSO: Sooke woman caught up in Craigslist rental scam

Police say Wildman also continues to be a person of interest in ongoing investigations where short-term rental properties were damaged and items stolen. He is also the person of interest in several rental fraud investigations where it is believed that he rents short-term rentals, posts them online posing as the owner and then obtains damage deposits. Tenants are unaware that it is a scam until it is too late which results in the loss of money.

Police say Wildman’s aliases include:

– Hayden Davidon

– Brandon Lee

– David Howden

– Thomas Sommerville

– James Chu

– Chris Terrence

– James Hauden

– Christopher Townsend

– Bruno Deckland

– Eugene Tolbert

– Chris Terance

– Daryl Kingsmanp

Police ask anyone who sees Brandon Wildman to call 911. Anyone with information can call 250-995-7654, or Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ ALSO: Rental and romance scams big in Greater Victoria

Police tips for those renting short-term properties or looking for roommates

Protect yourself by taking a few key steps when renting space:

· Do not rent your space to someone without meeting that person or, for those who use short-term rental services like AirBnB, only rent to approved, confirmed persons.

· For those renting to roommates – do not rent your space without receiving a damage deposit.

· Ensure your valuables are secured when renting your space to persons you do not know.


