Victoria Police seek missing man

Authorities say Kuch Daniel Mabil is in need of medical attention

Victoria Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.

Kuch Daniel Mabil is described as:

32 years old

Black male

Stands 6’5

Dark hair

Dark brown eyes

Lanky build

Mabil goes by the first name Daniel and was last seen wearing a black jacket and blue jeans. Police are concerned for his well-being as they say Daniel is in need of medical attention.

Anyone with information is asked to call 250-995-7654 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-84777. Police have also asked citizens to call 911 if they see him.