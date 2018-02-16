Victoria Police seek missing man

Victoria Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.
Kuch Daniel Mabil is described as:
- 32 years old
- Black male
- Stands 6’5
- Dark hair
- Dark brown eyes
- Lanky build
Mabil goes by the first name Daniel and was last seen wearing a black jacket and blue jeans. Police are concerned for his well-being as they say Daniel is in need of medical attention.
Anyone with information is asked to call 250-995-7654 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-84777. Police have also asked citizens to call 911 if they see him.