Weapons seized by Victoria police during a Feb. 21 traffic stop in the 400-block of Gorge Road East. (VicPD photo)

Victoria police seize firearms, knives, drugs during Gorge Road traffic stop

Seized items include rifle, replica handguns, knives and an extendable baton

Victoria police officers are investigating after firearms, knives, drugs and cash were seized during a traffic stop on Sunday afternoon.

Police say officers conducted the traffic stop just before 5 p.m. in the 400-block of Gorge Road East and located three firearms – a rifle and two replica handguns – along with knives and an extendable baton during the search.

Police ask anyone with information to call their non-emergency report desk at 250-995-7654, ext. 1 or anonymously call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Most Read