Victoria police seize replica handgun, knives during arrest

Victoria police officers seized a replica handgun and two knives while arresting a man who was wanted in connection to a West Shore RCMP file.
Just before 4 p.m. on June 18 patrol officers saw the man in the 400-block of Gorge Road East as they were conducting proactive patrols in the Burnside Gorge neighbourhood. VicPD says the man was wanted in connection to a West Shore RCMP file where he fled from police.
As officers searched the man, they found two knives and a replica handgun.
The man was transported to West Shore RCMP and held for morning court, VicPD says.
