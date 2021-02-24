Victoria Pride Society hosts online games night to bring LGBTQ+ community together

The Feb. 26 aims to break up the pandemic ‘isolation and disconnection’

COVID-19 continues causing people to be among themselves, so Victoria Pride Society is saying come be and play Among Us.

The society’s Youth Council is trying to break up the “isolation and disconnection” of the pandemic by hosting an online games tournament for LGBTQ+ people in the community on Feb. 26.

The free tournament will be split up into three different sections from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and includes the games: Among Us (at 6 p.m.), JackBox TV (at 7 p.m.) and One Night Ultimate Werewolf (at 8 p.m.).

Attendees will also have a chance to take home some cash without leaving their living rooms as the top two players of each game will win $25. Winners in each category will be determined by those with the most points at the end of multiple rounds or by who wins the most elimination-game rounds.

Those who don’t want to participate in the games, but want to watch the tournament can follow along on the Twitch stream: @victoriaprideyouthcouncil.

People wanting to participate can sign up and find more information on the tournament’s eventbrite page.

The Pride Society’s youth-led council, which organizes events that look to support and build community for LGBTQ+ youth, hopes the tournament will bring connect and engage the local community amid the ongoing pandemic.

The society will be releasing a list of guideline’s that outline appropriate behaviour to players and says there will be a zero tolerance for hate.

