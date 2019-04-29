Currently fares are $2.50 a person, or $5.00 for a day pass, but those could be eliminated by 2022 (file photo)

Victoria Regional Transit Commission meets to discuss idea of phasing out bus fares

A proposal from the City of Victoria is asking the Commission to find over $40 million elsewhere

Today the Victoria Regional Transit Commission is looking at a proposal to eliminate user fares across Greater Victoria, which brings forward a considerable challenge.

Every year, BC Transit pulls in approximately $41 million in revenue from passenger fares across Greater Victoria. This makes up approximately a third of its entire budget, which is topped up with advertising revenue, Gas Tax funds, property tax revenue and funding from the province.

But that hefty chunk of revenue could soon disappear, after the City of Victoria put forward a proposal to phase out passenger fares over the next three years.

READ MORE: City of Victoria passes proposal to eliminate BC Transit fees

In a motion put forward by Coun. Ben Isitt and Coun. Sharmarke Dubow on Thursday night, the city is looking at eliminating transit fees for youth aged 18 and under in the 2020 city budget– thanks to the soon-to-be-instated Sunday parking fees– followed by the elimination of fares for everyone by 2022. The plan also calls for further expansion of transit service, and a larger fleet of electric buses.

While Victoria councillors put it forward, it’s up to the Victoria Regional Transit Commission to make any decisions about fare changes. The commission is made up of Saanich Mayor Fred Haynes, Oak Bay Mayor Kevin Murdoch, North Saanich Mayor Geoff Orr, Colwood Mayor Rob Marin, Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps, Sooke Mayor Maja Tait, Victoria Coun. Sharmarke Dubow and chaired by Saanich Coun. Susan Brice.

The group is meeting Monday to discuss possible options, and look at the feasibility of the changes.

ALSO READ:Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps appointed to BC Transit board of directors

The idea to eliminate fees was brought to the City of Victoria by the Community Climate Acton and Divestment group (CCAD), a local advocacy group which was also involved in pushing for a climate action plan in the city.

Juliet Watts is the Chair of CCAD, and said she’s excited to see the idea gaining traction.

“I’m one of the many activists who are tired of hearing that the climate crisis can be stopped by small personal changes,” Watts said. “I believe that getting rid of financial barriers and getting more electric buses out there is the best way to limit community-based carbon emissions.”

Watts also said that it’s important to start with the youth in order to make green commuting a normal part of life.

“We know similarly it’s used as a rational for bike lanes. If they bike to school they will bike to work; if they bus to school they’re more likely to bus to work, too.”

ALSO READ:Victoria gears up to axe free parking on Sundays

The challenge will now be finding new sources for that extra $40 million annually, something which Isitt said could come from the redistribution, and possible increase, of property taxes.

The province, which currently contributes over $41 million annually, has not reported increasing funds for BC Transit to subsidize fares.

More details about the process will be reported as it becomes available. The Victoria Regional Transit Commission planning session will not be open to the public.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Send a Tweet: @NicoleCrescenzi

Like us on Facebook  

Previous story
VIDEO: U.S. Coast Guard rescues Canadians stranded on Vancouver Island beach
Next story
Dog-stealing women likely an urban myth, say Castlegar police

Just Posted

Greater Victoria youth host Meatless Monday potluck

The first potluck at the CRD Commons Room is April 29, 5:30 p.m.

Oak Bay residents concerned about anti-SOGI event at Windsor Park

Two Oak Bay pro-SOGI rallies pop up in response to event

Victoria, Saanich police investigate rash of dumpster fires

Four dumpster fires happened across Saanich and Victoria on Monday morning

Canada’s Women’s Rugby Sevens hit home turf in strong position

Teams will battle it out at Langford’s Westhills Stadium on May 11 and 12

Localized evacuation after gas line hit in Esquimalt

Esquimalt, CFB fire crews on scene

VIDEO: Pacific FC nets historic win during inaugural game in Langford

More than 5,000 fans sold out seats to cheer on the brand new team

Canada warnings about meds should be more consistent with other countries: UBC study

Professor calls on Health Canada to be more transparent in providing easily accessible information

B.C. set to raise working age from 12 to 16, except for ‘light work’ at 14

NDP moves to tighten rules for sharing tips in restaurants, pubs

Vancouver Island homeless camp being evicted

Eviction notice served same day the government committed $1 million to site restoration project

Anti-Semitic incidents ‘skyrocket’ in B.C., audit finds

The report found nearly all the incidents in the province were fueled by online hatred

B.C. man brought back from dead at Vancouver hospital

World-first experimental intervention could save countless lives of cardiac arrest victims

Video captures violence and chaos in Surrey neighbourhood

Wake Up Surrey group posted footage of the incident on Facebook. Police believe it ‘may be linked’ to gangs.

Dog-stealing women likely an urban myth, say Castlegar police

Kootenay social media frenzy has no local basis in reality

B.C. family seeks help after water wheel honouring late father disappears

The water wheel went missing from Lazy Lake near Wasa, B.C. between April 1 and 18, 2019.

Most Read