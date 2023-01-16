Some residents say fireworks are too dangerous to pets. (Clarise Larson / Juneau Empire File)

Some residents say fireworks are too dangerous to pets. (Clarise Larson / Juneau Empire File)

Victoria residents ask council for fireworks ban due to impact on pets

Several speakers also raised concerns about the impact on people with PTSD

By Ella Matte, contributor

Several Victorians want the city to enact a fireworks ban due to the impact of noise on pets and people with PTSD.

The aftermath of New Year’s Eve celebrations sparked concerns about the effects it has, with four people speaking on the topic at last Thursday’s city council meeting.

Jen Dobell presented a video to council that reported, “after New Year’s Eve fireworks in Rome (2023), hundreds of birds were found dead on the Italian capital streets. They were said to have suffered from heart attacks as a result of the fireworks. ‘It can be that they died from fear,’ said the spokesperson for the International Organisation for the Protection of Animals.”

Dobell’s video also shared a number of environmental issues fireworks can cause.

“Birds and small animals abandon nests in fear and will become disoriented and won’t return to their homes,” said the video. “Fireworks cause tinnitus and hearing loss, and fireworks cause panic attacks.”

More concerns were raised when police were called after fireworks ignited in a condo in downtown Vancouver, Dobell said.

Shon Shum says a possible solution they have used in Finland is implementing laser shows to reduce fireworks.

He later referenced a study that says, “according to PBS a study published in a journal titled, ‘the atmospheric environment,’ found that, ‘fireworks release high levels of pollution into the sky in the U.S. on July 4th and 5th which are days of celebration in that country. It was found that 42 per cent more pollutants release in the air on those days compared to normal days.”

The city said it would take the concerns under advisement, but not formal response was issued.

RELATED: Fireworks permit required in Greater Victoria

Fireworks

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. ice fishers asked to carefully clean equipment to avoid spreading invasive species

Just Posted

Some residents say fireworks are too dangerous to pets. (Clarise Larson / Juneau Empire File)
Victoria residents ask council for fireworks ban due to impact on pets

The Victoria Royals, donning special Lunar New Year jersey, beat the Kelowna Rockets on Jan. 14. The team has now won four of their last five games. (Courtesy of Victoria Royals)
Playoff spot in reach after Victoria Royals stay hot with weekend sweep

Ian Booth, president of the Victoria Scottish Community Centre Society and Jim Maxwell, president of the Victoria Highland Games Association, stand in front of the nearly finished Craigflower Community and Performing Arts Centre in View Royal Friday (Jan. 13). (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
‘It is spectacular’: $4M Scottish centre opening soon in View Royal

Martin Ouellet (left, front), Sonya Marchand, Scott Rose, Jennifer, Jen Bolster (left, back), Nicolas D’Anjou and Chris Millar attend the BC Emergency Health Services’ Vital Link Award presentation on Sunday (Jan. 15) afternoon. (Austin Westphal/News Staff)
Victoria trio recognized for saving friend’s life after sudden cardiac arrest