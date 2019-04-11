Gas prices in Victoria were as high as 164.9 cents a litre on Thursday, breaking an all-time record.

Victoria sees highest gas prices on record

Prices as high as 164.9 cents a litre break 2018 record

Gas prices in Victoria have surpassed an all-time record high.

A number of gas stations were recorded pricing fuel at over 164 cents a litre on Thursday. Before then, the highest recorded average was just last year, when prices were listed as high as 155.7 cents a litre.

GasBuddy.com analyst Dan McTeague said the price jump is likely the result of disturbances south of the border.

He says two Washington refineries are running at reduced rates and a number of California refineries have gone offline, reducing production by as much as two million barrels.

That means foreign oil has to be brought in – driving prices up all along the West Coast – and Victoria is one of the hardest hit.

“It’s having an impact on everyone along the coast,” McTeague said. “It means you have to bring prices higher to attract others to the market.”

READ ALSO: John Horgan says spike in gasoline prices is profit-taking, not taxes

According to GasBuddy, the Shell station on Yates Street and the Shell on Nanaimo Road are sitting at 162.9 cents a litre, while the lowest prices can still be found at the downtown Essos and Petro Canada, both currently charging 153.9 cents a litre.

Todays average of 159.8 is 14.3 cents above last year’s average and 5.3 cents above last week’s.

McTeague says prices may dip slightly in the next 24-48 hours, but he can’t say how long the price jump will last until there are further market indicators.

“After Easter we should start to see prices go back to normal,” he said.

READ ALSO: Lower gas prices help Canada inflation rate slow to 1.4% in January

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
‘We’re not there looking for fish’: RCMP dive team practice on Vancouver Island
Next story
UPDATED: Saanich police re-open section of Gordon Head Road following death investigation

Just Posted

Victoria sees highest gas prices on record

Prices as high as 164.9 cents a litre break 2018 record

Art Gallery of Greater Victoria receives $2.8M Anthony Thorn donation

Victoria News article inspires hefty donation for gallery expansion

Nils Jensen memorial fills Oak Bay High on Thursday afternoon

Second room used as hundreds show up for celebration

Remembering Judith Rose Burke

Burke died during a fire in her fourth-floor apartment in Esquimalt on Sunday

Provincial funding announcement for Victoria sexual assault centre scheduled for Friday

Pending provincial announcement comes as centre searches for predictable funding

Linking culture and recovery: Greater Victoria totem project matches people with master carver

The Victoria Cool Aid Society and master carver Carey Newman help artists harness their skills

Greater Victoria Wanted List for the week of April 9

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you prefer tap water to bottled water?

Recent statistics show Victoria residents love the water coming from their tap.… Continue reading

Former Mormon fundamentalists testify in B.C. child bride trial

Crown witnesses describe the control that church leadership held over men, women and children

Canadians divided on banning handguns, assault-style firearms: consultation

Participants felt strongly that a ban would target law-abiding owners, rather than illicit firearms

Prowling Tiger: Woods in the hunt after opening Masters with a 70

Koepka, DeChambeau lead at 66; Canadian Conners in at 2-under

Teen’s death at B.C. summer festival deemed accidental

Coroner’s Report indicates that the teen took MDA that she thought was ecstasy, suffered cardiac arrest

Fleeing man arrested after jumping in unmarked police car with B.C. Mountie inside

Suspect had allegedly impersonated a customer to get money transferred into his own Kamloops bank accounts

B.C. pharmacist sanctioned for taking 26,000 pills for own use

Pills included 16,000 tablets of a narcotic drug substance from a Dawson Creek drugstore

Most Read