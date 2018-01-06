Victoria tenants seek renter protections, compensation after ongoing construction to James Bay apartments

Bill Appledorf, a tenant of one of Starlight Investments’ properties in James Bay, said he feels tenants were being “vibrated out” by constant drilling of his building. (Lauren Boothby/VICTORIA NEWS)

Over 100 tenants of properties belonging to Starlight Investments in James Bay are banding together to file complaints with the Residential Tenancy Branch because they say their lives have been significantly impacted by ongoing construction of their buildings.

Although tenants of four James Bay apartments haven’t been given eviction notices, they feel they’re being pushed out by years of ongoing construction to their buildings, exhausted by the constant drilling of jackhammers, and their privacy compromised by the scaffolding by their windows.

Because of Victoria’s low vacancy rate, tenants are desperate for housing, says Paul Mitchell, who organized an event at James Bay New Horizons Saturday to help his fellow tenants through a dispute process with the Residential Tenancy Branch. Tenants are asking for a 50-per-cent reduction in their rents retroactively for the time their buildings have been under construction, and a guarantee they will not be evicted once renovations are complete.

While some tenants have moved away, others stayed despite being exhausted by the construction process.

“Tenants really try to hang on, suffer through it regardless of these conditions, suffer through it because they want to hang on to this housing,” Mitchell said. “Every now and then you forget, and you think you’re going to take a day off, and you wake up in the morning, and the grinding of the construction starts.”

Bill Appledorf has lived at Regent Towers in James Bay for two years. He said the ongoing construction of his building – such as the noise and the vibrations of workers using a jackhammer – made his life, and the lives of other tenants miserable, driving many to leave.

“They drive you out like insects. They vibrate you out,” he said.

Although conditions have recently improved, Appledorf said at times his water was turned off without notice, and living on a construction site can be overwhelming.

“We’re dealing with really intense, extreme, industrial-grade demolition equipment that is very, very disruptive. Very, very, loud. It goes on week, after week, month after month, year after year,” he said. “It’s just making your life horrible with noise and disruption.”

Coun. Jeremy Loveday also attended the event. He said residents told him their lives had been significantly disrupted, that they did not feel adequately informed by their landlords, and that they were scared of being renovicted.

“Sixty per cent of residents in Victoria are renters,” he said. “I think the city needs to do more to help renters, and we need changes in provincial law ot make sure tenants have protections”

Today 64 new people signed up for the joint effort to ask property management company Devon Properties Ltd. and Starlight Investments to compensate renters. Neither company could be reached for comment by deadline.

Tenants of properties owned by Starlight Investments meet at James Bay New Horizons Saturday to collectively file grievances with the Rental Tenancy Branch. (Lauren Boothby/VICTORIA NEWS)