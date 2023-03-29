The Carpenters’ Regional Council Local 1598 in Victoria is providing free naloxone kits and training to its members. (Black Press Media file photo)

The Carpenters’ Regional Council Local 1598 in Victoria is providing free naloxone kits and training to its members. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria trade union offering naloxone kits to construction workers

The kits are being offered through the B.C. Construction Industry Rehab Plan

The Carpenters’ Regional Council Local 1598 in Victoria is providing free naloxone kits and training for its members.

The council said they are the first craft union in the province to take this step.

The kits are being offered through the B.C. Construction Industry Rehab Plan.

The Victoria office was chosen to pilot this initiative after union members took action because of the high number of opioid deaths in construction.

“It’s just a matter of time in this industry before you know someone who’s died from an overdose,” said union representative Matt Carlow in a news release. “It seems like not long before you know more than you can count.”

According to the Construction Industry Rehab Plan, a large number of people who have died in the opioid crisis are construction workers and that number has gone up significantly in the past five years.

READ MORE: Nearly 7 British Columbians died a day from toxic drugs in January

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@vicnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

ConstructionOpioid Deaths

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Saanich scraps concept of registry for people lobbying council, staff
Next story
Vancouver Island’s ICET economic trust gets $10M, far short of the $150M it wanted

Just Posted

The Capital Regional District has approved its $690-million budget with funding for wastewater systems, the regional water supply, landfill upgrades and more. (Courtesy of the Victoria Foundation)
CRD approves budget with tax increase, saying vital services protected

The Carpenters’ Regional Council Local 1598 in Victoria is providing free naloxone kits and training to its members. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria trade union offering naloxone kits to construction workers

Sidney council has voted down a proposed zoning amendment which would have allowed the construction of a four storey, 63 unit rental apartment building at 2060 White Birch Rd. following a second public hearing. (Courtesy of Alston Properties)
Sidney council rejects controversial rental apartments after outcry

The District of Saanich will not be adding a lobbyist registry to its strategic planning process after council deemed it unnecessary. (Black Press Media file photo)
Saanich scraps concept of registry for people lobbying council, staff

Pop-up banner image