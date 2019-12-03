Dec. 6 marks the National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women after the 1989 murder of 14 women at l’Ecole Polytechnique de Montreal. (Pixabay photo)

Victoria vigil to commemorate 30th anniversary of l’Ecole Polytechnique de Montreal massacre

The National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence against Women takes place Dec. 6

On Dec. 6 a candlelit vigil will be held in Victoria to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the l’Ecole Polytechnique de Montreal massacre.

The National Day of Remembrance aims to not only remember the 14 women killed in the Quebec attack in 1989, but all the women killed because of their gender.

Two years after the tragic massacre, Dec. 6 was declared the National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women.

PHOTOS: Women’s Marches take to the streets across B.C. and beyond

This year’s Victoria event will be hosted by the First Metropolitan United Church and the Grandmothers Advocacy Network.

“This day remembers one of our great national tragedies,” said Rev. Shelagh MacKinnon, First Met’s lead minister in an emailed statement. “But it also reminds us that violence against women is still with us every day and we need to remember that as well.”

The vigil begin at 5:30 p.m. at 932 Balmoral Rd. with participation from local faith and Indigenous communities, Victoria city council, and music from the Resistance Rising Choir and spoken word by poets Beth Kope and Maita.

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

