Victoria’s Bay Street Bridge to re-open on Monday

Five months after construction began, the Point Ellice Bridge – more commonly known as the Bay Street Bridge – re-opens to two-way traffic on Monday as the final repairs wrap up.

Since May 21, only westbound traffic has been able to go through as the bridge underwent a $6.1 million upgrade. The asphalt roadway was replaced, repairs done on the concrete deck, and lead paint under the bridge was removed.

In May the City predicted the bridge would reopen at the end of October.

Two-way traffic will be open during the day as of Oct. 28, but starting in November the lanes will once again pare down to one-way traffic in the evenings as workers do some final painting on the structure. The evening closures will run Sunday through Thursday from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., and should be completed by the end of November.

