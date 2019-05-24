The east-bound lane of Bay Street Bridge will remain closed until October (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

City says traffic pattern on Bay Street Bridge will stay as is until October

Commuters began facing long waits on Tuesday morning after the east-bound lane was closed

The first week of construction on the Point Ellice Bridge is going as planned, says city staff.

Commuters have faced massive congestion following the closure of the east-bound lane of the bridge on Bay Street since May 21. The closure will be in effect until October to accommodate infrastructural updates.

By the end of the week, however, congestion was slightly lifted.

“The first couple of days have been difficult for drivers, but we are seeing traffic patterns becoming more established and delays becoming reduced,” said Phillip Bellefontaine, City of Victoria assistant director, transportation. “People need to think about the routes they choose, and also the time of day they travel… it’s that predictability and certainty that we feel would have the biggest impact.”

READ MORE: Eastbound traffic closure on Bay Street Bridge starts May 21

Cinching this lane only leaves the Johnson Street Bridge as the direct alternative route to downtown Victoria, with a longer route down Tillicum Road also an option.

Travellers faced long lineups on Tuesday morning, which worsened when the Johnson Street Bridge was raised during peak traffic times, prompting people to turn to social media demanding for an alternating-lane system or more restrictions on marine traffic.

ALSO READ: Construction on Victoria’s Bay Street Bridge set to begin

Bellefontaine said traffic options had been carefully considered prior to construction, and that the current method was the most easy to accomplish logistically as well as the most cost effective.

“It’s a very long bridge, so to introduce that alternating traffic you have to stop in one direction and wait for that traffic to clear,” he said. “What that results in is essentially no traffic is moving for a considerable period of time.”

Additionally, hiring flaggers every day for five months would escalate the cost of the large-scale $6.1 million project.

Alternatively, switching between east and west directions at the beginning and end of the day was also explored. However, after analyzing data Bellefontaine said that traffic wasn’t predictably tidal, and that people from both sides of the bridge travelled fairly equally throughout the day.

“It would be very disruptive and very unpredictable for drivers,” Bellefontaine said. “While you could theoretically have very fixed times of the day, in reality as a driver we don’t plan our days that way.”

The City also already has an agreement in place with the Greater Victoria Harbour Authority about avoiding lifting the Johnson Street Bridge between 7 a.m.-9 a.m. and 3 p.m.-5 p.m., but Bellefontaine said sometimes it’s unavoidable.

“There are occasions when that will happen. In a legal sense marine traffic has seniority… But, it’s very rare.”

The traffic pattern will therefore stay as is until construction wraps up in October.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Send a Tweet: @NicoleCrescenzi

Like us on Facebook  

Previous story
Hallmark movie filming in Oak Bay
Next story
Home where Proctor murder took place removed from Langford’s Affordable Housing Program

Just Posted

City says traffic pattern on Bay Street Bridge will stay as is until October

Commuters began facing long waits on Tuesday morning after the east-bound lane was closed

Double lung transplant gives West Shore man second chance

Co-owner of West Shore Barber Shop grateful for every minute of the 16 years transplant has provided

Hallmark movie filming in Oak Bay

Shooting for ‘Sunshine’ continues into June across Greater Victoria

Home where Proctor murder took place removed from Langford’s Affordable Housing Program

Langford woman almost purchased home, decided against it after hearing history

PHOTOS: Victoria youth continue to gather for climate action

Local students participated in a global movement calling for climate action

B.C.’s fight to regulate bitumen through pipelines to go to Canada’s top court

BC Appeal Court judges found B.C. cannot restrict bitumen flow along Trans Mountain pipeline

VIDEO: Stay away from grizzly bear on North Island, conservation officer warns

Curious onlookers evicted from campground

Pacific Rim National Park Reserve investigating after sea lion found shot in the head

Animal is believed to have been killed somewhere between Ucluelet and Tofino

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of May 21

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Were you satisfied with the Game of Thrones series finale?

Millions gathered in front of their televisions Sunday night to watch the… Continue reading

B.C. port workers set to strike on Monday in Vancouver

A strike at two container terminals would affect Canadian trade to Asia

Volunteers already rescuing fry from drying creekbeds around Cowichan Lake

It’s early but already salmon fry are being left high and dry

So, they found ‘Dave from Vancouver Island’

Dave Tryon, now 72 and living in North Delta, will reunite with long-ago travelling friends in Monterrey, Calif.

Scheer says it would take Conservatives five years to balance budget

Scheeraccused the Liberal government of spending $79.5 billion of previously unbudgeted funds

Most Read