Victoria’s Our Place Society brings back annual beauty day for women in need

Nina Despins has her hair done by volunteer hairdresser, Mandy Rogers as make-up artist, Erin Bradley, looks on during Our Place’s annual Beauty Day. (Black Press Media file photo)

Everyone wants to feel good on Valentine’s Day, and something that could help is to look good.

That’s why Victoria’s Our Place Society is hosting its annual Beauty Day for women living in poverty.

On that day, Our Place brings in volunteer hairdressers, estheticians, cosmetics, costume jewelry, nail polish, hair accessories and cosmetic bags to “deliver a positive experience of every woman’s value and self-worth.”

READ ALSO: Our Place turns up the glamour for Beauty Day

About 50 women took part in the event last year with as many, if not more, anticipated to participate this year.

The event will take place at the Our Place Society at 919 Pandora Ave. Friday from 9 to 11:30 a.m.

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and Instagram