VIDEO: A selection of Greater Victoria’s top stories

These Greater Victoria stories for Nov. 6 are brought to you by Victoria Video Network (VVN).

Saanich School District remains closed for a third consecutive week, with CUPE Local 441 negotiations at a standstill. For more information on this story, click here.

Victoria’s Women in Need (WIN) is seeking public donations of household items. The organization’s stock is low, and they need public assistance to keep their programs afloat. For more information on this story, click here.

The BC SPCA is warning motorists to keep an eye out for owls and other raptors as they do their commute in the dark. A rise in injured raptors is typically seen this time of years. For more information on this story, click here.

