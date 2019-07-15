A cyclist has been transported to hospital after being struck by a car at the corner of Quadra and Finlayson streets. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

Cyclist struck by car in Victoria, taken to hospital at Quadra and Finlayson

Traffic is moving slowly in the area

A cyclist has been taken to hospital following a crash at the corner of Quadra and Finlayson streets in Victoria.

READ ALSO: Truck of Metchosin suspicious death victim found in Oak Bay

A man, who appears to be in his early 20s, was hit by a car driven by a man also in his 20s with an Ontario licence plate.

According to police, no charges will be laid against the driver, who was visiting from Ontario.

The extent of the cyclist’s injuries are unknown at this time.

READ ALSO: Crews respond after Langford brush fire jumps up shed

Traffic in the area is moving slowly.


