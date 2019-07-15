Cyclist struck by car in Victoria, taken to hospital at Quadra and Finlayson

A cyclist has been taken to hospital following a crash at the corner of Quadra and Finlayson streets in Victoria.
A man, who appears to be in his early 20s, was hit by a car driven by a man also in his 20s with an Ontario licence plate.
According to police, no charges will be laid against the driver, who was visiting from Ontario.
The extent of the cyclist’s injuries are unknown at this time.
Traffic in the area is moving slowly.
