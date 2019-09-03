VIDEO: Excited Willows students head back to school

The Coumoue family with Darell and Kaylee, who are going into Grades 4 and 1, respectively, at École Willows School. After sharing a desk in kindergarten, MacLean’s most looking forward to getting her own desk. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)

For most students, the number one reason for excitement upon their return to École Willows School on Tuesday was to see friends.

Ben Sharpe, Grade 4, made his dad Ian walk him to school 30 minutes early so Ben could shoot hoops.

After sharing a desk in kindergarten, Charlotte MacLean’s most looking forward to getting her own desk in Grade 1 (our fingers are crossed for you Charlotte).

For Darell (Grade 4) and Kaylee Coumoue (Grade 1), it’s been a long summer.

“It’s been like a hundred million days,” Kaylee said.

For Kaylee, the best part of back to school is “new friends.”

Most elementary schools in the Greater Victoria School District started with a half day. Students are only learning who their teacher will be this week as the model of waiting, and seeing, which students show up to school has become the prevailing model of choice by schools.

Willows’ Grades 1 to 5 started Tuesday, Sept. 4, with kindergarten students starting Wednesday.

