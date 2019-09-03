The Coumoue family with Darell and Kaylee, who are going into Grades 4 and 1, respectively, at École Willows School. After sharing a desk in kindergarten, MacLean’s most looking forward to getting her own desk. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)

VIDEO: Excited Willows students head back to school

Students arrive after a summer away

For most students, the number one reason for excitement upon their return to École Willows School on Tuesday was to see friends.

Ben Sharpe, Grade 4, made his dad Ian walk him to school 30 minutes early so Ben could shoot hoops.

After sharing a desk in kindergarten, Charlotte MacLean’s most looking forward to getting her own desk in Grade 1 (our fingers are crossed for you Charlotte).

For Darell (Grade 4) and Kaylee Coumoue (Grade 1), it’s been a long summer.

“It’s been like a hundred million days,” Kaylee said.

For Kaylee, the best part of back to school is “new friends.”

Most elementary schools in the Greater Victoria School District started with a half day. Students are only learning who their teacher will be this week as the model of waiting, and seeing, which students show up to school has become the prevailing model of choice by schools.

Willows’ Grades 1 to 5 started Tuesday, Sept. 4, with kindergarten students starting Wednesday.

READ ALSO: Mainly sunny skies ahead for back-to-school

READ MORE: First-class experience, starting kindergarten

reporter@oakbaynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Charlotte MacLean on her first day back for Grade 1 at École Willows School. After sharing a desk in kindergarten, MacLean’s most looking forward to getting her own desk. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)

Previous story
B.C. aviation company sends helicopters to fight fires in Amazon
Next story
New ride-hailing app says it will operate across B.C.

Just Posted

Grandmas For Africa takes on 275km ride from Campbell River to Victoria

Riding 100 km the first day, 95 km the second and 75 km the third

West Shore RCMP find lost hiker in Thetis Lake Park five hours after reported missing

RCMP say stay put when being rescued, follow dispatcher instructions

VIDEO: Excited Willows students head back to school

Students arrive after a summer away

St. Luke’s concert puts organ in spotlight

Concert at Saanich church will raise funds for repairs of 94-year-old organ

Record-breaking number of Greater Victoria students enrolled in French immersion programs

Enrolment has been increasing for 21 consecutive years across the province

‘Catastrophic’: Hurricane Dorian parks over the Bahamas

Red Cross said about 45% of the homes in Grand Bahama and Abaco were believed to have been severely damaged or destroyed

B.C. aviation company sends helicopters to fight fires in Amazon

Three helicopters from Coulson Aviation are enroute to Bolivia under temporary contract

New ride-hailing app says it will operate across B.C.

Lyft and Uber have both said they plan to operate in the Lower Mainland

Should voting be mandatory in federal elections?

Fifty-seven per cent of British Columbians surveyed said they support compulsory voting

Burnaby Hospital redevelopment to include two new towers

Premier John Horgan says refit will add 400 beds, cancer centre

No parole for 15 years for B.C. mother who killed daughter

Lisa Batstone smothered eight-year-old Teagan to death in 2014

Online vaccination registry to launch in September as B.C. targets non-immunized kids

Move comes as kids go back to school

B.C. coroner, RCMP investigate after man who paraglided off Stawamus Chief dies

40-year -old man lost control and crashed into the log boom area

Man with dollar-sign tattoos fails to steal produce from Nanaimo supermarket

RCMP and Nanaimo Crime Stoppers ask for tips about incident last month

Most Read