VIDEO: Greater Victoria, here’s the news you missed this weekend

Tragic bus crash, Pacific FC win and Terry Fox runs

Here are some of the top headlines in Greater Victoria over the last three days.

Victoria grieves students killed in bus crash

The University of Victoria is offering condolences to families and loved ones after two students were killed in a mid-Island bus crash on Friday evening.

Read the full story here: Vancouver Island mayor details emergency response after fatal bus crash

Read the full story here: UVic president offers condolences after two students killed in bus crash

Pacific FC moves into third place

Pacific FC slid into third place in the Canadian Premier League after a 1-0 win against FC Edmonton at Westhills Stadium on Saturday.

Read the full story here: Pacific FC moves into third place in league after 1-0 win against Edmonton

Terry Fox as popular as ever

Fred Fox is still amazed at the legacy his brother, Terry Fox, has left on Canada and the world.

Read the full story here: This September, think of Terry and all touched by cancer: Fred Fox


Scheer makes quick campaign stop in Comox

UVic president offers condolences after two students killed in bus crash

‘We also grieve with those closest to these members of our campus community,’ Cassels says

GoodLife marathon helps enrich lives, share stories

Seniors’ care one of many causes supported by GoodLife Fitness Victoria Marathon

Central Saanich strawberry farmer reports bumper crop

Strawberry season could last well into October

Oak Bay community invited to News’ 5th annual readers tea

Oak Bay News, Carlton House host Sept. 17 afternoon tea

Tour Government House and other homes, enjoy art along the way

The Art Gallery’s 66th annual House Tour features artists at work, artistic floral displays

VIDEO: Vancouver Island mayor details emergency response after fatal bus crash

Sharie Minions says she is ‘appalled’ by condition of road where bus crashed

Federal party leaders address gun violence after weekend shooting near Toronto

One teen was killed and five people injured in the shooting

Scheer makes quick campaign stop in Comox

Conservative leader highlights tax promises early in campaign

Conservatives promise tax cut that they say will address Liberal increases

Scheer says the cut would apply to the lowest income bracket

B.C. VIEWS: Cutting wood waste produces some bleeding

Value-added industry slowly grows as big sawmills close

Fewer trees, higher costs blamed for devastating downturn in B.C. forestry

Some say the high cost of logs is the major cause of the industry’s decline in B.C.

Federal food safety watchdog says batch of baby formula recalled

The agency says it’s conducting a food safety investigation

Coming Home: B.C. fire chief and disaster dog return from hurricane-ravaged Bahamas

The pair spent roughly one week on Great Abaco Island assisting in relief efforts

