VIDEO: Guilty verdict for woman who struck Saanich girl in crosswalk leads a selection of today’s news stories

Leila Bui with her parents Tuan (left) and Kierry Bui. The family says they are relieved the trial process has come to close Monday morning with Tenessa Nikirk found guilty of dangerous driving causing bodily harm. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

These Greater Victoria stories for Jan. 27 are brought to you by Victoria Video Network (VVN).

Tenessa Nikirk has been found guilty in a Saanich crash that left Leila Bui with severe injuries. Nikirk was charged with one count of dangerous driving causing bodily harm. For more information on this story, click here.

A wolf spotted in James Bay wolf has been tranquilized by conservation officers after being spotted Saturday and Sunday. The wolf was unharmed during its ‘arrest.’ For more information on this story, click here.

The province’s oldest lawyer, Constance Isherwood, celebrated her 100 birthday with firefighters. For more information on this story, click here.

