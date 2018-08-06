VIDEO: Jason Aldean is the headliner for Sunfest country music festival 2019 in Lake Cowichan

Next year, country music fans can enjoy their August long weekend with Jason Aldean!

Yes, the superstar is coming to Sunfest Country Music Festival in Lake Cowichan in 2019.

Known for such massive hits as ‘Don’t You Wanna Stay’, ‘Dirt Road Anthem’, ‘The Truth’ and “Big Green Tractor’, Aldean simply seems to roll out the number one songs, one after another.

Sunfest 2018 wound up Sunday night, Aug. 5 as a huge crowd swarmed onto the Laketown Ranch site just outside Lake Cowichan to see and hear Eric Church on the big stage.

It had been a remarkable weekend. Trailers and campers thronged the highway Wednesday, Aug. 1, before tucking themselves neatly into place for the Sunfest Country Music Festival, held this year between Aug. 2-5.

There was a big crowd out on Thursday night as George Canyon and Aaron Pritchett opened the festival, and the fun just continuned from there, increasing each day.

Showers had been forecast and Thursday evening the sky was heavily overcast, but by Friday it became clear that nothing was going to rain on this parade.

There was music on the mainstage, music on the Flats stage near the trailer camping, music on the Saloon stage higher up the hill, and for the late, late gang, there was a backwoods party in the sticks.

Nobody wanted to leave. But Laketown Ranch is huge, and there was room for everyone.

By Sunday night, though, the huge parking lot couldn’t hold all the cars. Vehicles were lined up along the sides of the Youbou Highway and every road nearby as everyone wanted to be part of the Church Choir and finish their holiday weekend country style.

They partied till late.

The exodus from Lake Cowichan on Monday as everyone headed home meant there was an astounding parade of vehicles along Highway 18.

Figures on attendance at Sunfest 2018 have not been released yet. More info when we get it. Tickets for Sunfest 2019 will soon be available, and more acts for the coming year are usually announced in the fall so watch for them.

Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Eric Church winds up the Sunfest action Sunday night as a massive crowd converges on the mainstage. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Superstar Eric Church welcomes all his fans Aug. 5 at Sunfest. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Eric Church performs at Sunfest. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Eric Church performs at Sunfest. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Eric Church performs at Sunfest. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

The last performance on the mainstage at Sunfest 2018 is Eric Church. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

The gang’s all together: bring on the fun of Sunfest. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

What’s that by the Sunfest mainstage? A horse, of course. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Country megastar Jason Aldean is coming to Sunfest 2019. Get ready. (Submitted)

Texas group Midland appears on the mainstage on Sunday evening, Aug. 5. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Midland performs at Sunfest. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Midland performs at Sunfest, warming up the crowd for Eric Church. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Sunfest is a great place for friends to have a great night together. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

These two have managed to work their way to the crowd until they’re close to the stage. No wonder they’re smiling. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

These gals are dressed in the latest country style for Sunfest Sunday Night. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Friends all over the site are ready for the main act at Sunfest. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)