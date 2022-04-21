VIDEO: Lower Mainland train-truck crash kills one

Police, firefighters, and paramedics were all on scene of a reported fatal crash involving a train, a semi, and an SUV on Thursday evening, April 21, 2022. (Shane MacKichan/Special to the News)
Police, firefighters, and paramedics were all on scene of a reported fatal crash involving a train, a semi, and an SUV on Thursday evening, April 21, 2022. (Shane MacKichan/Special to the News)
Police, firefighters, and paramedics were all on scene of a reported fatal crash involving a train, a semi, and an SUV on Thursday evening, April 21, 2022. (Shane MacKichan/Special to the News)
Police, firefighters, and paramedics were all on scene of a reported fatal crash involving a train, a semi, and an SUV on Thursday evening, April 21, 2022. (Shane MacKichan/Special to the News)
Police, firefighters, and paramedics were all on scene of a reported fatal crash involving a train, a semi, and an SUV on Thursday evening, April 21, 2022. (Shane MacKichan/Special to the News)
Police, firefighters, and paramedics were all on scene of a reported fatal crash involving a train, a semi, and an SUV on Thursday evening, April 21, 2022. (Shane MacKichan/Special to the News)
Police, firefighters, and paramedics were all on scene of a reported fatal crash involving a train, a semi, and an SUV on Thursday evening, April 21, 2022. (Shane MacKichan/Special to the News)
Police, firefighters, and paramedics were all on scene of a reported fatal crash involving a train, a semi, and an SUV on Thursday evening, April 21, 2022. (Shane MacKichan/Special to the News)

A collision between a truck and a train on the tracks in Maple Ridge late this afternoon has claimed a life.

Emergency crews were called to a railway crossing in Whonnock, at 272nd Street and Lougheed Highway, just after 5:30 Thursday afternoon, to discover a semi-trailer truck had been struck by a passing freight train.

Witnesses on scene said the force of the crash caused the trailer from the semi swing around and pin an SUV under. That vehicle was believed to be sitting at the crossing.

A woman driver was reportedly trapped inside.

RECENT NEWS: Two charged after brandishing knife in Easter Walmart robbery

Firefighters used the jaws of life to free her, and despite extensive life-saving measures, the woman was declared dead at the scene according to the witness.

Ridge Meadows RCMP, the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (ICARS), as well as the BC Coroners Service are expected to be on scene much of the night, investigating the accident.

• More information as it comes available

IN OTHER NEWS: ‘Unsettling’: Vancouver Police investigate indecent exposures at Langara College

Have a story tip? Email: editor@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

car accidentMaple Ridge

Previous story
Video shows boxing legend Mike Tyson punching airline passenger
Next story
Invasive weeds taken out on Earth Day

Just Posted

Alberta YouTuber Steve Wallis recently returned to Langford with a video of him “stealth camping” on an island on Langford Lake, which has been viewed more than 511,000 times since being posted April 21. (Screenshot courtesy of Steve Wallis/YouTube)
YouTuber returns to Langford for island stealth camping adventure

A produce vendor awaits his next customer during the monthly market at Royal Athletic Park. Mobile food and service vendors are invited to apply for free permits to operate on two-week rotations at one of 15 spots in eight locations around Victoria this summer and early fall. (Photo courtesy North Park Neighbourhood Association)
Prime Victoria sites up for grabs for mobile vendors this summer, fall

CRD employees are part of a mediation dispute that could result in a strike. (Nicole Crescenz/VICTORIA NEWS)
CRD seeks input on management plan for Mount Work Regional Park

Jim Townley, president of Fresh Cup Roastery Cafe in Central Saanich, stands behind the counter of the business’ expanded service and production area. The business closed for a month in January to undergo renovations. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Fresh Cup Roastery Cafe in Central Saanich brews up improvements