VIDEO: New zipline opens at Victoria’s Royal Athletic Park

Spectators can now cruise down the field during Victoria HarbourCats games

If the crack of a bat against a perfectly pitched baseball isn’t satisfactory enough, fans will also have the option of adding a bit of zip to their next Victoria HarbourCats experience.

The new WildPlay zipline, presented by Telus Wireline, got the green light at the Royal Athletic Park on Wednesday afternoon, and will be open to the public starting Friday during the HarbourCats Fan Fest from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. It’ll then be open to attendees at future game nights once gates open.

The 400-foot line runs from the bleachers at the eastern end of the field, down past the back barrier of the baseball field.

“We’re pretty excited, there’s never been a zipline done in city limits before so it’s the first time ever,” said Jim Swanson, general manager of the Victoria HarbourCats. “All game long, people will be zipping.”

Swanson estimates that during a game with an average attendance of 2,400 people, 200 people will be able to use the twin ziplines.

“We’re super excited about the zipline, it’s a great addition to the park and to our Victoria location,” said Ben Miller, representative for WildPlay Victoria.

Fans are encouraged to pre-order zipline tickets online to ensure themselves a spot; one ride costs $12.50 online, but if there are extra tickets available they can be purchased at the park for $15.00.

Harvey the HarbourCats mascot was the first to test out the line, followed by head coach Todd Haney. Most people can use the line, as long as they’re over five years old and weigh less than 400 pounds.

Swanson said fans are welcome to wear a mitt and try to catch a ball as they swing by, but since the line runs over 500 feet away from the home base, a ball going that far is “highly unlikely” to happen.

For more information on game schedules, or to purchase your zipline tickets online visit harbourcats.com

