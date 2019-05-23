HarbourCats kick off preseason with free Fan Fest

Play catch with the players, meet Tally-Ho horses and discover this year’s new secret attraction

Sensors on Riko van der Mey’s body, hands and bat measure his swing speed, swing launch angle and even the ball’s velocity. HarbourCats’ Curtis Pelletier is implementing the technology for the Victoria HarbourCats this year and also makes it available to local youth, ages 9 to 18, in the HarbourCats Players’ Club. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)

The Victoria HarbourCats kick off baseball season with free Friday night Fan Fest at Wilson’s Group Stadium at Royal Athletic Park.

To help fans get in the groove for the 2019 West Coast League season, Tally-Ho Carriage Tours presents the inaugural pre-season Fan Fest featuring the coaches and staff that will lead the way into the seventh season of HarbourCats baseball.

Tally-Ho horses Titan and Major will greet fans who can can enjoy $1 hotdogs and $1 drinks during the May 31 event from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

“We wanted to do something in advance of the season, for everyone who is excited for the HarbourCats to be back — and for people to meet our players and coaches,” said Jim Swanson, managing partner and general manager of the HarbourCats. “We’re proud to team with Tally-Ho, and have Titan and Major there at our field. The carriages are a big part of the atmosphere of our vibrant downtown and our thriving tourism sector, which we’re pleased to play a role in.”

Fans will see HarbourCats practising for part of the event before being allowed on the field themselves. Kids should bring their gloves, as you never know which HarbourCats player you might get to play catch with.

The event also affords fans the first look a the newest, secret attraction that will be in place for all games this season.

Tickets are on sale for the 2019 season with the first pre-season games June 1 and 2 and and the home opening weekend, June 7 to 9, with fireworks on June 8. Get tickets online at harbourcats.ticketrocket.co or the office 101-1814 Vancouver St. or call 778-265-0327. Pre-season office hours at 1814 Vancouver Street are now 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

