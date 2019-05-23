Sensors on Riko van der Mey’s body, hands and bat measure his swing speed, swing launch angle and even the ball’s velocity. HarbourCats’ Curtis Pelletier is implementing the technology for the Victoria HarbourCats this year and also makes it available to local youth, ages 9 to 18, in the HarbourCats Players’ Club. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)

HarbourCats kick off preseason with free Fan Fest

Play catch with the players, meet Tally-Ho horses and discover this year’s new secret attraction

The Victoria HarbourCats kick off baseball season with free Friday night Fan Fest at Wilson’s Group Stadium at Royal Athletic Park.

To help fans get in the groove for the 2019 West Coast League season, Tally-Ho Carriage Tours presents the inaugural pre-season Fan Fest featuring the coaches and staff that will lead the way into the seventh season of HarbourCats baseball.

READ ALSO: HarbourCats, Red Arrow hit a home run with new beer options

Tally-Ho horses Titan and Major will greet fans who can can enjoy $1 hotdogs and $1 drinks during the May 31 event from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

“We wanted to do something in advance of the season, for everyone who is excited for the HarbourCats to be back — and for people to meet our players and coaches,” said Jim Swanson, managing partner and general manager of the HarbourCats. “We’re proud to team with Tally-Ho, and have Titan and Major there at our field. The carriages are a big part of the atmosphere of our vibrant downtown and our thriving tourism sector, which we’re pleased to play a role in.”

Fans will see HarbourCats practising for part of the event before being allowed on the field themselves. Kids should bring their gloves, as you never know which HarbourCats player you might get to play catch with.

READ ALSO: Bat speed, exit velocity and spin rates, how the HarbourCats swing big on technology

The event also affords fans the first look a the newest, secret attraction that will be in place for all games this season.

Tickets are on sale for the 2019 season with the first pre-season games June 1 and 2 and and the home opening weekend, June 7 to 9, with fireworks on June 8. Get tickets online at harbourcats.ticketrocket.co or the office 101-1814 Vancouver St. or call 778-265-0327. Pre-season office hours at 1814 Vancouver Street are now 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

READ ALSO: Victoria HarbourCats looking to expand


c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

I

Previous story
Montero scores on penalty kick, Whitecaps tie Red Bulls 2-2
Next story
Throwback Thursday: Shamrocks revisit the 1950s with new uniforms

Just Posted

Victorian makes gridlock fun with traffic bingo

How far into your drive before you yell BINGO?

Comic Con announce winning artist in $500 ViGuy competition

Van Isle Comic Con announce judges’ award winner, People’s Choice voting now open

Throwback Thursday: Shamrocks revisit the 1950s with new uniforms

Victoria team introduces its new white jersey for the 2019 70th anniversary season

Commuter Challenge proves biking to work was the faster option on Wednesday

Greater Victoria teams raced from across the region to a downtown finish line

HarbourCats kick off preseason with free Fan Fest

Play catch with the players, meet Tally-Ho horses and discover this year’s new secret attraction

VIDEO: Journey of SD62 Aboriginal graduates recognized at ceremony

‘Enriching and empowering’ ceremony encourages students to hold onto their identities

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of May 21

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Were you satisfied with the Game of Thrones series finale?

Millions gathered in front of their televisions Sunday night to watch the… Continue reading

Brewpub offers ‘boat valet’ for paddlers during Surfrider celebration tonight

Free ‘Surf Formal’ evening features a local art auction, door prizes, live music

Thunderstorms to bring heavy rain, risk of flash floods in the southern Interior

Ten to 30 millimetres of rain to fall over the early weekend

Unbe-leaf-able: Agassiz man finds more than 200 four-leaf clovers in a month

Walt Hardinge has found more than 219 four-or-more leaf clovers this spring alone

Building a close-knit community in Sooke

Knit 2 Purl Together a community event

Crews fight fire with fire to keep blaze from northern Alberta town

The wildfire now covers some 920 square kilometres

Man in B.C. charged with murder and arson in 2016 New Brunswick death

He is charged in the death of 71-year-old Lucille Maltais, who was found inside a burned down home

Most Read