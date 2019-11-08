A video posted on YouTube Friday morning shows a person inside a closed bottle deposit box in downtown Victoria, tossing cans out of the bin. (Youtube)

VIDEO: Person takes dangerous dive into empties donation bin to collect cans

It is unclear how the person got inside the bin

A video posted on YouTube Friday morning shows a person inside a closed bottle deposit box in downtown Victoria, tossing cans out of the bin.

Money from the empties found in the bin, located at 759 Yates St., go towards supporting Our Place’s services.

In January, a 34-year-old man was found dead inside a clothing donation bin on the Lower Mainland and a 35-year-old Toronto woman died after becoming trapped in a clothing donation bin, which looks similar to the empties’ bin in the video.

READ ALSO: B.C. Return-It to double recycling deposits for pop cans, juice boxes next month

The user who posted the video points out that empty can deposits, which doubled for all non-alcoholic beverage containers starting on Nov. 1, may be to blame for the dangerous move.

Grant McKenzie, communications manager with Our Place, says he doesn’t believe that’s the case at all.

“For a lot of people collecting cans, it’s their income and the doubling of the return will hopefully help them more,” he says. “But it would make no difference when people are this desperate to pay their rent or to get food – it doesn’t really matter.”

READ ALSO: Man’s death prompts B.C. city to shut clothing donation bins

The Diverters is a program run by Our Place that helps people gain employment by separating recycling for local businesses that allows them to keep any returnables they find plus an hourly wage. It’s one way the organization is trying to make things a bit safer for those living on Victoria’s streets.

“A lot of people we deal with don’t like any rules or rigidity and unfortunately they can put themselves at risk for a few dollars,” says McKenzie.

The donation bin has two ways of getting inside, according to a Bottle Depot spokesperson, through the shoot where the bottles go in and a door on the other side that is kept locked shut.

It is unclear how the person got inside the bin.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Last year 380 dead deer were collected between Oak Bay, Saanich

Just Posted

Victoria police seek high-risk missing man who may be in Sooke

Police ask anyone who sees David Atkins to call 911

Adopt an animal through BC SPCA for half price this weekend

Animal lovers can head to shelters across the province on Nov. 9

Black Press Media wins preeminent journalism award for opioid crisis series

Victoria team earns the Webster for Excellence in Science, Technology Health, Environment Reporting

City of Victoria adds medallions to ‘Road of Remembrance’

Ceremony held Friday honours soldiers who gave lives for Canada, BC and Greater Victoria

More than 25,000 single-use items thrown out in downtown Victoria every day

City staff say more needs to be done to prevent single-use items from going to the landfill

VIDEO: Person takes dangerous dive into empties donation bin to collect cans

It is unclear how the person got inside the bin

Vancouver Island First Nation sues DFO again, says they aren’t protecting wild salmon

“The Federal Court has found DFO’s refusal to prohibit stocking of fish infected with PRV unlawful”

B.C. teen’s artistic gifts have her pursuing bachelor’s, master’s degrees at age 16

After skipping three grades, Maggie Lu was admitted to UBC at age 14

Licence plate mandatory even if your car features a zombie and shark tail, Delta police say

The special car had a licence plate on the front dash, but legally must be on the front of the vehicle

Culinaire shares ‘vision and passion’ of Vancouver Island’s food, beverage professions

The 11th annual event comes to the Victoria Conference Centre March 26, 2020

VIDEO: Injured eagle in Salmon Arm soaring once again

Eagle damaged his wing after impaling it on a tree branch

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Nov. 5

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Is it too early for Christmas decorations?

You see them sparkling from street corners and swelling out of store… Continue reading

Canadian economy lost 1,800 jobs in October, unemployment rate steadies

Job losses follow gains of 54,000 jobs in September and 81,000 in August

Most Read