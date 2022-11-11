Police escort protester who interrupted Victoria Remembrance Day Ceremony from the premises. (Hollie Ferguson/Victoria News Staff)

Police escort protester who interrupted Victoria Remembrance Day Ceremony from the premises. (Hollie Ferguson/Victoria News Staff)

VIDEO: Protester interrupts Remembrance Day ceremony in Victoria

As hundreds gathered for what appeared to be the largest Remembrance Day ceremony outside the B.C. legislature since before the pandemic, police had to react quickly as a loud protester attempted to interrupt the somber event on Friday (Nov. 11).

The man, who was dressed in runners, sweatpants and wearing a black baseball cap – and noticeably not wearing a poppy pinned to his jacket – managed to make his way to the cenotaph area a few minutes before 11:11 a.m. – the time when hundreds of thousands pause each year to honour those who served in past wars.

The protester screamed to the crowd calling on those gathered to “shut down their government” and call for Canada to pull out of NATO.

He went on to criticise how the Canadian government and military have responded to various global conflicts, including the war in Ukraine, between Palestine and Israel and in Africa.

Two police officers were able to grab the man and escort him away from the area.

Mayor Marianne Alto said while everyone has the right to protest, “I do think there are places where that protest is perhaps more appropriate.”

“I don’t think today was that day,” she continued.

Victoria News has reached out to police for further details.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureRemembrance Day

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Trudeau en route to Southeast Asia for summits aimed at deeper Indo-Pacific ties
Next story
Victoria Remembrance Day ceremony to be held at B.C. legislature cenotaph

Just Posted

Canadian Forces members provide guard duty at the Sooke cenotaph during Remembrance Day ceremonies on Friday. (Kevin Laird - Sooke News Mirror).
PHOTOS: Sooke honours veterans, war dead on Remembrance Day

Richard Coles, chair of the honours and awards committee with the Royal Canadian Legion Saanich Peninsula Branch 37, and Val Noyes, Legion secretary, past president and chair of the poppy and Remembrance committee, stand next to Sidney’s cenotaph. (Black Press Media file photo)
Full Remembrance Day ceremony returns to Sidney

Esquimalt’s Remembrance Day parade begins at 10 a.m. at the Tudor House on Admirals and Esquimalt roads, and ends at the Cenotaph in Memorial Park around noon. (Black Press Media file photo)
Esquimalt Remembrance Day ceremony returning to Memorial Park

Victoria Remembrance ceremony will take place on the grounds of the legislature at 10:30 a.m. (Courtesy of Victoria Tourism)
Victoria Remembrance Day ceremony to be held at B.C. legislature cenotaph