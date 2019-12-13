VIDEO: Strathcona construction complications lead today’s selection of Greater Victoria stories

The Sticky Wicket, The Strathcona hotel and other venues in the same complex closed on Thursday afternoon due to ‘construction issues’ according to a Facebook post from the business. (Shalu Mehta/News Staff)

These Greater Victoria stories for Dec. 13 are brought to you by Victoria Video Network (VVN).

The Strathcona hotel complex is temporarily shut down due to asbestos. The complex is set to reopen on Friday at 4 p.m. For more information on this story, click here.

Pluto’s Restaurant is allowed to stay at Cook Street until March of 2021. The 32-year-old business is facing renoviction. For more information on this story, click here.

The Lights of Wonder Christmas display is back on track. It is set to kick off on Dec. 20. For more information on this story, click here.

