The Sticky Wicket, The Strathcona hotel and other venues in the same complex closed on Thursday afternoon due to ‘construction issues’ according to a Facebook post from the business. (Shalu Mehta/News Staff)

VIDEO: Strathcona construction complications lead today’s selection of Greater Victoria stories

A selection of stories for Dec. 13

These Greater Victoria stories for Dec. 13 are brought to you by Victoria Video Network (VVN).

The Strathcona hotel complex is temporarily shut down due to asbestos. The complex is set to reopen on Friday at 4 p.m. For more information on this story, click here.

Pluto’s Restaurant is allowed to stay at Cook Street until March of 2021. The 32-year-old business is facing renoviction. For more information on this story, click here.

The Lights of Wonder Christmas display is back on track. It is set to kick off on Dec. 20. For more information on this story, click here.

To have your videos featured on VVN, send your content to VVN@blackpress.ca.

Canada Post carrier seriously injured in Saanich dog attack
Thief targets staff rooms at Victoria businesses

Thief targets staff rooms at Victoria businesses

Surveillance shows man entering staff room where several items were reported stolen

Workers at auto dealerships in Nanaimo and Victoria set up picket lines

Sixty GAIN Group detailers, technicians, service advisors went on strike Friday

Canada Post carrier seriously injured in Saanich dog attack

The employee was bitten on the hand and arm

Island Health takes over management of Victoria seniors facility following scathing report

Concerns were raised at the Selkirk Seniors Village about cleanliness and staffing

Asbestos factored into Strathcona hotel complex closure

The complex set to re-open on Friday at 4 p.m.

Navigating ‘fever phobia’: B.C. doctor gives tips on when a sick kid should get to the ER

Any temperature above 38 C is considered a fever, but not all cases warrant a trip to the hospital

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of Dec. 10

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you have a real or artificial Christmas tree?

The lights are up, holiday shoppers are bustling through the streets and… Continue reading

Swoop airlines adds three destinations in 2020 – Victoria, Kamloops, San Diego

Low-fair subsidiary of WestJet Airlines brings new destinations in April 2020

UPDATED: Investigators confirm three died in B.C. plane crash

Transport Canada provides information bulletin, family of victim releases statement

Prime Minister sets 2025 timeline for plan to remove fish farms from B.C. waters

Foes heartened by plan to transition aquaculture found in Fisheries minister mandate letter

Canada’s Attorney General looking to larger reforms on doctor-assisted death

The Quebec Superior Court gave Ottawa just six months — until March 2020 — to amend the law

Wagon wheels can now be any size: B.C. community scraps 52 obsolete bylaws

They include an old bylaw regulating public morals

