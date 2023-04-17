Suspect smashes displays with hammer at Victoria jewelry store

Police looking to identify the suspect who fled the shop after being confronted by staff

Police are looking to identify this suspect after security camera footage captured them smashing display counters at a Victoria jewelry store with a hammer on April 15. (Courtesy of VicPD)

Police are looking to identify a suspect who was caught on video using a hammer to smash glass displays at a Victoria jewelry store on April 15.

Security camera footage shows the suspect walking through the store with multiple bags before they start to smash displays and appear to pocket items. Multiple staff members in the store are then seen stepping in and trying to contain the man, some using chairs to do so, before the suspect continues to break more of the jewelry-containing counters.

Several people converge on the suspect, who at times briefly gestures the hammer toward others, before the hooded individual is seen leaving the store.

Victoria police released a YouTube video and a tweet containing the footage on Monday afternoon before deleting both shortly after. After being asked why the footage was taken down, VicPD said its investigative team asked that the department hold off on sharing the video.

The incident occurred just before 3:45 p.m. on Saturday, April 15, and police said the suspect got away with an expensive watch. The store’s staff told VicPD that the same suspect allegedly took a bracelet from the business on April 13.

Police describe the suspect as a Caucasian man between 20 and 30 years old, with a medium build and a beard. He was wearing a baseball hat, a dark-coloured hoodie, tan pants and black sneakers at the time of the event. The suspect was also carrying a grey backpack and a black duffle bag with red straps at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ: Crews tackle fire at supportive housing site in Victoria

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@vicnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

VicPDVictoria