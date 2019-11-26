VIDEO: Youth transit passes lead today’s selection of Greater Victoria stories

Many people lined up to pick up a youth transit pass from Victoria’s City Hall since Friday. (Twitter/ Lisa Helps)

These Greater Victoria stories for Nov. 26 are brought to you by Victoria Video Network (VVN).

More than 500 free youth transit passes have already been picked up at Victoria City Hall. For more information on this story, click here.

The thief of a stuffed giraffe has come forward. The woman was caught on video stealing from a toy drive meant for the Victoria Greater Hospital pediatric ward. For more information on this story, click here.

Victoria’s first urgent primary health clinic will be coming to James Bay in March of 2020. For more information on this story, click here.

To have your videos featured on VVN, send your content to VVN@blackpress.ca.