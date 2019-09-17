Videos show allegedly intoxicated teens forcibly removed from Luxton Fairgrounds

A series of videos showing an altercation between two teenage girls and security personnel at the Luxton Fall Fair has received hundreds of comments and shares on Facebook since being posted Sunday morning.

The videos show two teen girls as they appear to be removed by security grounds from the Luxton Fairgrounds in Langford. Some of the security personnel are in fluorescent vests and others are in plain clothes.

“You can’t touch me,” one of the girls is heard saying.

“You’d be surprised what I can do,” the woman answers.

Another girl is forcibly pinned to the ground while a third yells at the security guards to stop. The girl on the ground swears at security and attempts to fight back.

The person who posted the videos says the girls are 16 years old and writes, “you are not police. You have no right to do what you did … I’m not justifying the actions of the girls and they will be dealt with in the homes of their parents. But this is gross misuse of power and assault on minors.”

In one of the videos, police can be seen taking the girl on the ground into custody.

On Sunday, a post on the Luxton Fairgrounds Facebook page noted the Metchosin Farmers Institute is aware of “an altercation between the security company hired for the event and allegedly intoxicated individuals” on the fairgrounds Saturday night.

“To the best of our knowledge, no members of The Metchosin Farmers Institute of the Fair were involved. West Shore RCMP are investigating.”

West Shore RCMP has not yet responded to a request for comment.