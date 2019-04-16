Blueberry escaped the flames of the recent apartment fire in Esquimalt with minor injuries (File contributed/ FLEC)

Volunteers find cat who escaped fatal Esquimalt fire

Blueberry belonged to the fire’s only victim, Judith Rose Burke

The cat who escaped the Esquimalt apartment fire on April 7 has been found.

Blueberry is a Siamese cat who was seen jumping from the flames of a fourth floor balcony before disappearing. Her owner, Judith Rose Burke, was the only victim of the fire.

For nine days volunteers with the Find Lost and Escaped Cats (FLEC) group searched for Blueberry, with success on Monday night right below her previous home.

“One of our volunteers and her mom have been going to the apartment area every night and every morning,” said Gary Shade, co-founder of FLEC. “They went last night and walked kind of below the apartment when they heard a noise under the rose bush and there she was all burned and singed, and her paws were bloodied.”

The volunteers fed and soothed Blueberry, until they could get close enough to grab her. Shade said Blueberry put up no resistance when they wrapped her in towel and took her to the Central Victoria Veterinary Hospital.

The veterinarians gave her a sedative while they checked her over, but found no major injuries.

“She is singed, but no broken bones. Her paws are a little bloodied, but overall she just stunk of smoke,” Shade said.

Shade said that Burke had left specific instructions in her will for Blueberry, and that the executor will follow these wishes. He was uncertain if this means that Blueberry will be given to a friend, or go back to the Greater Victoria Animal Crusaders (GVAC) where Burke originally adopted her from, but that in either case she would be taken care of.

