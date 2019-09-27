University of Victoria (Black Press Media file photo)

Wages, job security key in tentative deal for UVic sessional lecturers

The pact covers 450 sessional lecturers and music instructors

Hundreds of workers at the University of Victoria have a tentative contract that their union says addresses low wages and job security.

The pact covers 450 sessional lecturers and music instructors, members of CUPE 4163 Component 3.

A statement from the union says the proposed deal was reached after two days of mediation, following five months of unsuccessful bargaining.

CUPE says the lecturers and instructors teach 30 per cent of the university’s student population but lack job security, make a lower wage than workers in other public sector locals and have seen class sizes almost double.

READ ALSO: New downtown Victoria hotel to offer car elevator, bee sanctuary

They must also reapply for their position every term.

On Aug. 1, the union announced sessional lecturers and music instructors had voted more than 90 per cent in favour of job action.

Greg Melnechuk, CUPE 4163 president, says bargaining was frustrating but the mediator helped the two sides find common ground.

“We didn’t get everything we wanted but it’s a good start that we believe goes a long way to improving working conditions for our members,” Melnechuk says in the statement.

More details will be made available once ratification has ended.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Fishermen at popular B.C. lake surprised to catch piranhas
Next story
VIDEO: Fugitives confessed to all three B.C. murders, planned to flee to Europe or Africa

Just Posted

Celebration of life scheduled for Victoria restauranteur

Thomas John Ferris passed away on Aug. 30 after a short battle with cancer

Saanich jam stand owner feels harassed, seeks legal advice

‘It’s just effing jam,’ has become Little’s new motto

Online map shows Canadian opinions on climate change issues

Over three-quarters of Canada believes Earth is getting warmer, less than half believe it will affect them

VicPD officer to learn of his punishment after lying about attending police conference

Const. Marty Steen will hear the Police Complaint Commissioner decision on Oct. 8

PHOTOS: Thousands hit streets of Victoria for Global Climate Strike

More than 150 countries across the world took part

VIDEO: Fugitives confessed to all three B.C. murders, planned to flee to Europe or Africa

RCMP release findings in case involving Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky of Port Alberni

Fishermen at popular B.C. lake surprised to catch piranhas

Conservation officer service confirms two red-bellied piranhas caught in Nanaimo lake

Surrey drunk driver left scene of fatal crash to chase after his dog

Submissions heard Friday in impaired driving causing death of 80-year-old Surrey grandma Dolat Jiwani

CFL scores a coup, snags superstar Keith Urban as halftime show headliner

Big game goes Nov. 24 in Calgary, part of week-long festival, tickets still available

Crime Stoppers most wanted for Greater Victoria for the week of September 24

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Should the government increase restrictions on the sale of vaping products?

Health officials are concerned the future health of young Canadians could vanish… Continue reading

Daughter of man charged in Abbotsford nurse attack says she warned hospital of danger

Jen Goodkey pleads for help and warns that her father is ‘very dangerous’ while in state of psychosis

VIDEO: Teens gather en masse across Canada to demand drastic climate action

Greta Thunberg says if adults are mocking kids, they must feel threatened

Rural grant program will be back next year, John Horgan vows

B.C. premier says mill closures are urgent priority

Most Read