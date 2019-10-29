A group of teachers (back row, Chloe Gill, Sara Pratt, and Janica Blaikie), Educational Assistants (Mike Forrester, centre, and Karla Steeds, right), and a clerk (Taylor-May Musgrave, front left) picketing in front of Royal Oak Middle School, on Oct. 28, 2019. (Sophie Heizer/News Staff)

WATCH: Greater Victoria’s top stories

A round-up of today’s top stories

The top Greater Victoria stories for Oct. 29 are brought to you by Victoria Video Network (VVN).

All schools within the Saanich School District are closed for a second day due to a pay parity strike. For more information on this story, click here.

Sidney’s first pot store application was denied. Sidney plans to continue to ban cannabis stores from opening on the main shopping street, despite support from other community businesses. For more information on this story, click here.

In an attempt to expand Oak Bay’s tree canopy, a special tree appreciation event will be held on Nov. 3 at 10 a.m. For more information on this story, click here.

For more information on the stories featured in VVN’s highlight video, please visit the links above.

To have your videos featured on VVN, send your content to VVN@blackpress.ca.

Sig Code

Previous story
Victoria’s Extreme Weather Protocol activated on Tuesday
Next story
Universities in B.C. and Alberta to study mental and physical health of wildfire crews

Just Posted

Victoria’s Extreme Weather Protocol activated on Tuesday

Environment Canada says temperatures to drop to 0 C Tuesday night

BC Transit offers free rides for veterans Nov. 11

Veterans must be in uniform or carrying card

Victoria man’s ‘mongrel’ scooter saves him from three charges

Terrance John Wojtkiw had no drivers licence, scooter had no licence plate

Victoria Police officer sent to hospital after being kicked in the face during an arrest

VicPD officers were attending a call for a mental health crisis on Sunday

Peninsula parents trying to cope with strike entering third day

Support for striking CUPE workers remains high, but patience could wane warns parents

WATCH: Greater Victoria’s top stories

A round-up of today’s top stories

B.C. parents blame medical negligence in toddler’s death

Petition to ask for medical errors to be tracked and no-fault compensation for victims

Universities in B.C. and Alberta to study mental and physical health of wildfire crews

University of Nortern B.C. and University of Alberta get funding from BC Wildfire Service

VIDEO: How a B.C. kid came to chronicle the downfall of a hometown hockey hero

Growing up, journalist Jeremy Allingham used to watch Stephen Peat play at a local arena

Chinese firm proposes LNG processing plant near Terrace

Project to be located within the Skeena Industrial Development Park near airport

POLL: Do you think parts of the west will separate from Canada?

The ink was barely dry on the ballots from this year’s federal… Continue reading

B.C. rescue asks for help saving dogs from freezing in remote Manitoba

Cold snap means dogs need to be taken to warmer areas

Man stunned by RCMP Taser following pursuit through Okanagan-Shuswap

Police watchdog investigating after suspect transported to hospital in critical condition

Turkey chases B.C. woman home

‘The dang turkey kept chasing after me’

Most Read