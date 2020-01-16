Kate Grafton is upset at the lack of action by the Greater Victoria Housing Society to clear the snow at Colwood Lodge on Belmont Road, leaving many of the residents stuck inside. (Provided by Kate Grafton)

‘We feel forgotten’: Colwood residents stranded inside seniors apartment due to uncleared snow

All of the 60 residents at Colwood Lodge are living with some sort of disability

A number of residents living with disabilities are stranded inside a Colwood apartment complex after the dump of heavy snow, which has not been cleared since Monday.

On Wednesday night, Kate Grafton, who lives in the Colwood Lodge at 85 Belmont Rd., said she feels forgotten and hadn’t been able to leave to get groceries due to the unclear walkways.

According to Grafton, all 60 residents living in the seniors building run by the Greater Victoria Housing Society live with some sort of disability and at least three-quarters of the residents have mobility issues and need home support from care aides at least two to three times per day.

Grafton says while the path was cleared slightly on Wednesday, they did a “terrible job” in her opinion by removing only enough snow for an abled body person to get around. (Provided by Kate Grafton)

On Wednesday, Grafton’s care aide — who helps her get up in the morning and make breakfast — had to cancel due to the snowy conditions. Luckily, Grafton is able to manage on her own but she worries about the other residents.

“Even if the home support workers are able to get here, some won’t walk into the building unless they can park out front,” she says. “Some people weren’t able to take their meds [today], some people weren’t able to get dressed.”

Grafton has lived in the lodge for five years, three of which have gotten snow. She says she’s never seen the parking lot plowed and even had to call in a favor to get someone out to plow the lot during the 2019 snowstorm.

When Grafton pressed the manager of tenant relations for the GVHS, she says she was assured they had secured snow blowers which building managers could use to plow the driveways and sidewalks. Grafton hasn’t seen or heard any snow blowers since the snow fell.

“It makes me think they just said that or don’t have any snow blowers,” she says.

A frying pan has been left outside Colwood Lodge by one resident for others to use if they need to clear the snow. (Provided by Kate Grafton)

With no shovels on site, one resident left a cast iron frying pan outside for people to try their best at clearing the walkways.

“[We] have a right to know that we can exit our building if there was a fire or if somebody needed an emergency vehicle,” says Grafton.

On Wednesday, “unidentified individuals” shoveled some of the snow but in Grafton’s opinion they “did a terrible job,” leaving about half of the walkway covered in snow and only making it wide enough for an able-bodied person to maneuver.

Grafton says the backyard is also an issue, with the path to the yard covered in so much snow she can’t get outside to watch her service dog, Kyla, when she needs to go out. Currently, only Kyla is able to get into the backyard.

“We’re here, we deserve access like everyone else,” she says. “We feel forgotten.”

Black Press Media reached out to the GVHS for comment but did not hear back in time ofr publication.


Most Read