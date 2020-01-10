Weekend’s weather conditions of strong wind, possible snow bring preemptive warnings

A man walks his dog along the Ogden Point walk way during a wind warning for Vancouver Island. (Keili Bartlett/News staff)

It’s a weekend for staying inside, as snow and strong winds are being predicted for Greater Victoria.

Strong westerly winds are forecasted near the Juan de Fuca Strait according to Environment Canada. Areas of Greater Victoria can expect winds of 70 to 90 kilometers per hour late Saturday morning and throughout the afternoon.

The wind warning could impact BC Ferries sailings, who have issued a travel advisory for Vancouver, Victoria and the Southern Gulf Islands. They state there is a high probability that the windstorm predicted to hit the coast on Saturday will affect ferry services and could affect services on Sunday.

READ ALSO: Sidney woman refuses to pay back rent on income raised collecting empty cans

According to BC Ferries, strong southerly winds near Tsawwassen and Boundary Bay have begun to ease but are expected to remain blustery through the night. On Saturday, a low pressure center, just north of the Island, will move towards Washington State and in the wake of this, very strong northwesterly winds will develop over the Strait of Georgia.

READ ALSO: Oak Bay done with U-Bicycle experiment

People are also being advised to avoid in-water activities this weekend as one of the biggest tides pulls water to its highest point. King tides are expected to occur near Sooke at noon on Saturday and Sunday.

During kind tides, very large wave conditions will create strong currents and shoreline flooding. According to Parks Canada beaches can go from completely dry to several feet underwater in only seconds, adding that these surges can be powerful and unpredictable.

Whiffin Spit parking lot may be closed temporarily to protect visitor safety.

For current weather conditions visit weather.gc.ca.

For the latest on BC Ferries services visit bcferries.com/current_conditions.



kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca

Follow us on Instagram

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.