Oak Bay is proposing a moratorium on wolf hunting while more research is done to get more data on Vancouver Island’s wolf population and understand the impacts of B.C.’s current wolf hunting policies. Pictured here is Takaya, the lone wolf who captivated Greater Victoria. (Photo by Cheryl Alexander)

Oak Bay is proposing a moratorium on wolf hunting while more research is done to get more data on Vancouver Island’s wolf population and understand the impacts of B.C.’s current wolf hunting policies. Pictured here is Takaya, the lone wolf who captivated Greater Victoria. (Photo by Cheryl Alexander)

West Shore councils endorse proposal to pause wolf-hunting

Motion initiated by Oak Bay calls for more research on wolves and biodiversity

Four West Shore councils voted to support a resolution that would ban wolf hunting on Vancouver Island while a science and consultation based study of wolves is undertaken.

Metchosin, Highlands, View Royal and Colwood each voted to endorse the motion written by the District of Oak Bay to be submitted at the Association of Vancouver Island Coastal Communities (AVICC) May meeting.

Copies of the resolution were shared with the municipalities in hopes that they will write letters of support to send with the resolution. Sooke Mayor Maja Tait has already written a letter of support after wolves were killed in her community. Langford does not appear to have received the letter, but it seems to be a clerical oversight.

READ MORE: Sooke mayor calls for pause on wolf hunting

The resolution argues that the current free-for-all recreational wolf hunting policy needs to be re-examined for “ethical and scientific reasons.”

There is a limit of three wolves per season per hunter, but there is no limit on trapping.

What’s concerning, the Oak Bay resolution says, is the lack of data on how many wolves are actually on Vancouver Island, and what the impacts of hunting are.

It’s known that wolves play an important ecological role as an apex predator. Healthy wolf populations contribute to biodiversity and keep other animals, like deer, in check. They have also been known to prey on pets and livestock.

Metchosin Mayor John Ranns said wolves have never been a problem in Metchosin, despite having a notable number of sheep farms. The caveat he added is that if wolves were to adapt nuisance behaviour like bears have, action would need to be taken.

“They’ve been leaving us alone for decades, so I don’t anticipate any wolves will acquire that behaviour,” Ranns said.

“Nobody wants to see the wolves killed. Like Russ Chipps [the Beecher Bay chief] says, ‘If you don’t eat it you don’t need it.’ “

Colwood and Highlands councils unanimously passed a resolution of support. View Royal council passed the motion, with only Mayor David Screech opposed.

The Oak Bay resolution was developed after the famous Discovery Island wolf, named Takaya by the Songhees First Nation, was killed, legally, after he had been relocated to the western side of the Island. Takaya was beloved by those who followed his life on the small cluster of islands off the shores of Victoria, and his death was a blow. This resolution is one response.

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

huntingWest ShoreWildlife

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Victoria renters have reason for optimism as rents drop

Just Posted

Members of the class of 1971 pose for a photo at St. Margaret’s School in Saanich. Theirs was the first class studying at the current school campus to graduate. Unable to hold a 50th reunion in person, the alumni are hosting a special online talk by retired Chief Justice Beverley McLachlin on May 1. (Photo courtesy Bonnie Helm-Northover)
Saanich girls school’s 50th reunion promises an inspiring celebration

St. Margaret’s alumni hosting former Chief Justice Beverley McLachlin for online talk May 1

(Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria renters have reason for optimism as rents drop

PadMapper says Victoria is now the fifth most expensive market in the country

Oak Bay is proposing a moratorium on wolf hunting while more research is done to get more data on Vancouver Island’s wolf population and understand the impacts of B.C.’s current wolf hunting policies. Pictured here is Takaya, the lone wolf who captivated Greater Victoria. (Photo by Cheryl Alexander)
West Shore councils endorse proposal to pause wolf-hunting

Motion initiated by Oak Bay calls for more research on wolves and biodiversity

Cara Gosse gives her son Felix as he cuts through ribbon to the family’s new Habitat for Humanity Victoria home in North Saanich, while dad Peter Aussenegg looks on and brother Jackson and sister Annabella hold up a large novelty key. The family was the first of six families moving into their respective homes at the Habitat for Humanity Victoria’s Bakerview Project Wednesday, April 21. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Habitat for Humanity provides six families with place to call home in North Saanich

Six families moved into their new homes April 21, with four more coming later this year

Tyson Frolek, a Grade 12 student at Lambrick Park Secondary School, hits a home run at the Victoria HarbourCats Players Club to raise money for the Mustard Seed Food Bank. (Charlotte Aitken photo)
VIDEO: Saanich high school students, firefighters hit 200 home runs for the hungry

Lambrick Park Secondary baseball players host fundraiser for Mustard Seed Food Bank

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Canada buys 65M Pfizer booster shots for protection against COVID-19 variants

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the deal with Pfizer includes options to add 30 million doses in both 2022 and 2023, and an option for 60 million doses in 2024

Vancouver Canucks’ Jake Virtanen (18) is tripped by Ottawa Senators goalie Matt Murray as Thomas Chabot (72) watches during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, on Saturday, April 24, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Holtby makes 26 saves as Canucks trip Ottawa Senators 4-2

Pearson scores game-winning goal for Vancouver

Doug White III, chairman of the B.C. First Nations Justice Council. (Greg Sakaki/News Bulletin)
Indigenous groups express concern over B.C. travel ban expanding police powers

‘We want to make sure necessary safeguards are in place to ensure the province isn’t putting forward direction that would expose Indigenous peoples to further policing’

BC Housing has released a request for proposals to find a contractor that will conduct an economics of mass timber study. The bidding process closes April 28, 2021. (Don Descoteau/Black Press Media)
BC Housing to study economics of using mass timber for affordable housing

The affordable housing agency sees mass timber as an opportunity to reduce building-related GHG emissions

Samandeep Singh Gill was acquitted last month on charges of second-degree murder and attempted murder after a B.C. Supreme Court judge excluded evidence that was key to the prosecution’s case. (RCMP)
B.C. murder cases in jeopardy as accused killer walks free, police slammed for ignoring law

The case revealed IHIT’s ‘egregious’ policy of not complying with search and seizure law, says B.C. Supreme Court judge

Francois Joseph Gauthier has been charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of possessing a loaded, restricted firearm without an authorized license. (Twitter/AlexBC997)
51-year-old man charged with 1st-degree murder in Coal Harbour shooting

Francois Joseph Gauthier will remain in custody until his next court appearance

Antipsychotics, benzodiazepines and high-potency opioids pose a risk to drivers in the province, according to results of a new UBC study led by Dr. Jeff Brubacher. (Greg Sakaki/News Bulletin)
Researchers identify the most dangerous prescriptions for B.C. drivers

It appears that antipsychotics, benzodiazepines and high-potency opioids increase crash risks by up to 35%, according to a new study

Expectant British Columbians are only prioritized for a vaccine if they also have a serious heart condition – congenital or acquired – that requires them to see a cardiac specialist during their pregnancy. (AP Photo/Teresa Crawford)
Pregnant Ontarians move up vaccine priority list, while British Columbians wait their turn

B.C. only prioritizing pregnant people who also have serious heart condition

Just hours after the new travel restrictions went into effect, E-Comm put out a public statement Friday (April 23) asking people to stop calling emergency operators with travel questions. (Unsplash)
911 operators fielding calls from people confused about B.C.’s new travel restrictions

‘911 is for emergencies only,’ says E-Comm, hours after a provincewide ban on non-essential travel took effect

Most Read