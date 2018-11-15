Lexie’s Little Bears’ Child Care Inc. is one of two Victoria daycares selected to be part of the province’s new $10-a-day daycare pilot. (Lexie’s Little Bears’ Child Care Inc./Facebook)

West Shore parents want $10-a-day daycare pilot at other centres

Some parents want pilot funding going towards families in financial need

A Highlands daycare was chosen for the province’s $10-a-day pilot but some parents are questioning if other West Shore daycares should be involved in the pilot as well.

Lexie’s Little Bears’ Child Care Inc. charges families about $1,600 per month ($80 per day) for daycare services. The facility sits on four acres of land and uses modern, nature-based techniques from Italy.

For the next 18 months, parents using daycare services there will have to pay a maximum of $200 per month.

Alexandra Garford, a mother living in the West Shore, calls the daycare a “cream of the crop” centre and she said the price tag goes along with it. However, Garford said she couldn’t afford to put her child there and said that is the case for many average-income families in the area.

READ MORE: West Shore parents relieved as Highlands daycare joins $10-a-day pilot

“If you can afford to spend $1,600 per month to send your child to, admittedly what sounds like a wonderful daycare, then you do not need the $10-a-day daycare,” Garford said.

Garford said most daycares in the area average at about $50 to $60 per day and even that, for some parents, is expensive.

“It’s the Rolls Royce of daycares in the West Shore … and now it’s $10-a-day,” Garford said. “That’s much cheaper than my part-time daycare.”

Garford said while she’s happy for Lexie’s Little Bears’ Child Care Inc., she hopes the pilot is successful so it can spread to more daycares and help more families.

Catherine Laurie, another mother who lives in the Highlands area, had similar thoughts to Garford.

“We work hard, we make average salaries … housing is expensive, taxes are expensive and then you see a daycare get benefits that they don’t need,” Laurie said. “I don’t blame the parents but I do believe the pilot is very flawed if that’s who [the province] ended up picking.”

The provincial government chose 53 daycares across B.C. to test the $10-a-day model. The daycares taking part were selected based on more than 300 applications sent in June.

Laurie said she thinks rather than having centres apply for the pilot funding, individual parents should instead. That way the money is going directly to people who need it.

READ MORE: 53 B.C. daycares move to $10-a-day pilot

“It should be more about the families, not the centre,” Laurie said.

Lexie Biegun, owner of Lexie’s Little Bears’ Child Care Inc., said a range of families from all income levels use her daycare services.

“However, I will say that given the amount of time, money and effort we have put into Little Bears’, I would consider it a high-end daycare,” Biegun said.

Biegun said she is unsure why her daycare was chosen for the pilot over others but she said the place is her entire life’s work.

She is also hoping the pilot is successful so more daycares can receive this funding.

“I will do my best job,” Biegun said. “This is the starting point.”

shalu.mehta@goldstreamgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Children’s strawberry-flavoured medicines recalled due to faulty safety cap
Next story
Dead Saskatoon tattoo artist’s skin removed and preserved

Just Posted

VIDEO: New UVic buildings expand student housing by 25 per cent

Over 600 new beds mean off-campus housing freed up for affordable housing for Victoria residents

NDP’s Jagmeet Singh proposes new approach to tackling opioid crisis

Singh says the government should look at harm reduction rather than punishment

Dog killed in James Bay hit-and-run

Pedestrian narrowly missed by vehicle, VicPD say

West Shore parents want $10-a-day daycare pilot at other centres

Some parents want pilot funding going towards families in financial need

New Coast Guard radar boosts marine traffic monitoring off B.C. coast

Six radar installations set up for Georgia Strait to Queen Charlotte Strait to Prince Rupert

First ticket sold for Victoria’s second comic con

Guest list is top-secret for the March 22-24 Capital City Comic Con coming 2019

China says butt out; Canada calls for release of “arbitrarily” detained Muslims

A Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman accused Canada’s envoy of going beyond their diplomatic roles

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Nov. 14

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Have BC Ferry waits ever forced you to cancel your travel plans?

Many BC Ferry passengers heading out from Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen on… Continue reading

Dead Saskatoon tattoo artist’s skin removed and preserved

The skin was removed in honour of the well known artist’s work

North Cowichan is Canada’s hot spot on Wednesday

The Warmland lives up to its name

B.C. Realtor suspended after helping intern forge note about sick grandma

Vancouver real estate agent Jaideep Singh Puri has to pay fine, take ethics course

Offensive Facebook post by Okanagan Conservative riding sparks outrage

Post taken down after Conservative MP in neighbouring riding condemns it and demands removal

Judge rules against ALC on rural B.C. subdivision

The ALC can’t change the definition of an acre, the judge ruled.

Most Read