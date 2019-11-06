West Shore Parks and Rec shifts to random closures of Island Highway access

Exit will be closed between 6:30 to 8:30 a.m. from Tuesday to Thursday

West Shore Parks and Recreation (JDF) has adjusted its stance on the Island Highway exit closure.

Starting immediately, the exit will only be closed from Tuesday to Thursday between 6:30 and 8:30 a.m., according to Simon Miles, JDF communications director. This replaces the previously announced Monday to Friday.

“The idea is to change the behaviour of drivers and frustrate fewer patrons,” Miles said.

“This closure was always meant to be on a trial period, and we’re already seeing a reduction in cars speeding through so that has been great. From now on, we will have the exit closed periodically.”

That means that whenever they choose, they will bring out the signs. Some weeks it might be open, and other times it won’t. The closure will be randomized, like spot checks.

Miles noted the reason they took off Monday and Fridays was because of less expected traffic, due to most employees taking flex days at the beginning or end of the work week.

A driver was clocked speeding through the rec centre at 60 km/hr in what is supposed to be a 20 km/hr zone last week, according to Miles.

Since the McKenzie interchange construction first began in Sept. 2016, various routes in Greater Victoria have been affected. Island Highway is one of many routes that have resulted in heavier amounts of morning traffic and frustrated drivers.

“These changes will make it easier for our patrons to exit the facility,” Miles said. “With our randomization, we hope this move deters people from coming all the way to the exit, only to find out that it’s closed.”

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

@iaaronguillen

