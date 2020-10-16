Power returns for thousands of West Shore BC Hydro customers

Customers have been without power since 1:43 p.m. Friday afternoon.

Over 2,000 customers in the Langford and Millstream area are out of power Friday afternoon. (Google Maps)

Trees on wires put out power to about 2,400 homes in Highlands, Langford, Saanich and View Royal shortly after noon on Oct. 16. Power was restored around 4:30 p.m.

Another outage affecting a similar amount of residents in Highlands, Langford and View Royal remains under investigation according to BC Hydro, with power restored around 3:30 p.m.

The outage, reported by B.C. Hydro to have started at 1:43 p.m., is affecting customers north of McCallum Road, east of the Trans-Canada Highway and south of Finlayson Arm Road.

A second outage north of Millstream affected nearly 600 customers.

READ ALSO: UPDATED: More than 2,000 still without power in Greater Victoria after wind storm

More to come.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

ColwoodLangfordpower outagesWest Shore