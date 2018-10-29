West Shore RCMP has made an arrest in relation to last weeks fire on Middle Road. Two homes were damaged by fire late Tuesday, Oct. 23. (Keili Bartlett/News staff)

West Shore RCMP arrest, charge man with arson for Songhees trailer fire

Gary Lee Nelms was charged for arson in relation to last week’s fire

The West Shore RCMP has made an arrest and charged a man in relation to a fire that destroyed one trailer and caused serious damage to another in the 1500-block of Middle Road, Songhees Reserve on Oct. 23.

Forty-nine year-old Gary Lee Nelms was arrested on Oct. 26 and held for court pending further investigation.

READ MORE: Police call Songhees Nation fire ‘suspicious’

READ MORE: ‘I could feel the heat on my face’ homeowner said of Songhees fire

READ MORE: Emergency crews respond to structure fire on Songhees Nation

Nelms appeared in court Monday and was charged with uttering threats and arson with disregard to human life.

“West Shore RCMP serious crime unit are leading this arson investigation. Fortunately, there was no loss of life resulting from this devastating fire,” said Cpl. Chris Dovell of the West Shore RCMP. “I can report a smoke alarm alerted the victim who was able to escape the fire through a window. We continue to seek additional information from witnesses about this crime and encourage anyone with information to come forward.”

