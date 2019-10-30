West Shore RCMP do not suspect child luring despite online post

Police are interested in speaking with the man involved

A West Shore mom is reporting on social media that a man attempted to abduct her children in Langford, but West Shore RCMP said the investigator on the file does not believe the incident to be an attempted abduction.

A Facebook post written by Mariah Csori on Monday evening – shared amongst various groups – noted she was walking to her vehicle in her driveway on Peatt Road to load up her children when the incident occurred.

She said her daughter was running slightly ahead of her while she had her baby on her shoulder and was holding her toddler’s hand.

READ ALSO: WATCH: Mom thrilled after abducted Saanich toddler located in Europe three years later

“This man was standing at the end of our driveway, about a metre from our parked car, staring at my daughter,” the post stated.

She said the man was excitedly saying “hey guys” to her children. When she let go of her toddler’s hand to put her baby in the car, she said the man bent down with his arms outstretched calling her children over to him. Csori said she screamed at him as she grabbed her two children, age three and five.

Csori said she returned home and spoke with RCMP who were unable to find the man Monday night.

READ ALSO: Traffic flagger escapes abduction attempt in northern B.C.

West Shore RCMP confirmed they have a report of a man saying “hello” to two kids as he was walking and noted the mother has valid concerns, but that police do not have evidence to support an abduction attempt and therefore have not put out a release about the incident.

“Although the intentions of the male are impossible to know, we do not believe this was an attempted abduction,” said Const. Nancy Saggar, West Shore RCMP media relations officer. “Several police officers were sent to the area shortly after the report but the male was not located.”

In a previous e-mail, Saggar said the man did not have a vehicle, did not touch the children and left when he was yelled at. Saggar mentioned the man may have been trying to be friendly. Police are interested in speaking with the man.

Police encourage people to fact-check information they read online as much as possible.

“If it’s something regarding public safety, chances are the government in the area or the police will have already put out a release,” Saggar said.

