West Shore RCMP seek family who may have seen man expose himself at Thetis Lake

Suspect described as Caucasian, five-foot-eight, walking a dog on April 18

West Shore RCMP is looking for a family that may have experienced a man allegedly exposing himself at Thetis Lake Regional Park.

Around 2 p.m. on April 18, officers received a complaint from a witness who saw the suspect on the main trail near the first bridge inside the park.

The 22-year-old suspect was walking his dog nearby where a family and young children might have seen the indecent act. Officers quickly located the man and arrested him.

READ MORE: West Shore RCMP recovers stolen bike after stopping man for riding without helmet

“We have not been able to identify the family who were in the area at the time and may have witnessed this crime,” said Const. Nancy Saggar, media relations officer. “If you were witness to this crime we are asking you to come forward and speak to police.”

The suspect is around five-foot-eight and Caucasian. He was wearing a blue plaid jacket, a black hoodie and black pants.

Witnesses are asked to call the West Shore RCMP non-emergency line at 250-474-2264.

ALSO READ: Mental health calls for West Shore RCMP nearly double in March over last year

@iaaronguillen

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

Thetis LakeWestshore RCMP