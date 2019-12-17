West Shore RCMP on lookout for man with facial tattoos wanted on Canada wide warrant

West Shore RCMP is asking the public look out for a man wanted across Canada, last seen in Langford.
Officials believe Noah Hodge is in Greater Victoria as he was last reported to be near the 1000-block of McCallum Road around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 15.
Hodge is a Caucasian male, 35 years old, has dark blonde hair with a blonde goatee, and green eyes. He’s five-foot-10 and 176 pounds, with a medium build.
Hodge has face and neck tattoos, including the number ‘6’ between his eyebrows and on both sides of his eyes, as well as a large ‘X’ on his upper right cheek.
Police ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to call 911 or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Do not approach or engage with him.
