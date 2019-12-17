West Shore RCMP on lookout for man with facial tattoos wanted on Canada wide warrant

Number ‘6’ between eyebrows and both sides of eyes, large ‘X’ on upper right cheek

Noah Lodge, 35, is wanted on a Canada wide warrant and believed to be in Greater Victoria as he was last seen in Langford on Sunday, Dec. 15. (West Shore RCMP)

West Shore RCMP is asking the public look out for a man wanted across Canada, last seen in Langford.

Officials believe Noah Hodge is in Greater Victoria as he was last reported to be near the 1000-block of McCallum Road around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 15.

ALSO READ: West Shore RCMP bike unit arrests two suspects with vehicle stolen from Surrey

Hodge is a Caucasian male, 35 years old, has dark blonde hair with a blonde goatee, and green eyes. He’s five-foot-10 and 176 pounds, with a medium build.

Hodge has face and neck tattoos, including the number ‘6’ between his eyebrows and on both sides of his eyes, as well as a large ‘X’ on his upper right cheek.

READ MORE: Woman injured during West Shore RCMP arrest prompts police watchdog investigation

Police ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to call 911 or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Do not approach or engage with him.

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

@iaaronguillen
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local B.C. stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Deer suffered in fatal Cranbrook cull trap, welfare group says

Just Posted

Malahat crash impedes northbound traffic

Collision near Goldstream Park backs up traffic early Tuesday afternoon

West Shore RCMP on lookout for man with facial tattoos wanted on Canada wide warrant

Number ‘6’ between eyebrows and both sides of eyes, large ‘X’ on upper right cheek

UPDATE: Child killer’s sentencing hears from tearful mother in Victoria court

Sentencing continues for Oak Bay father who killed his two daughters on Christmas Day

UPDATE: One woman taken into custody following police incident in downtown Victoria

Emergency responders called to Amelia Street after attempted break and enter

One man arrested stemming from allegations at Central Saanich daycare

Police executed a search warrant Monday at Montessori Educare Daycare in Saanichton

VIDEO: Customers surprised by free orders at Victoria Tim Hortons

VicPD chief, Dodd’s Furniture buy breakfast as part of Christmas Blessing Challenge

Court claim accuses B.C. mayor and council of conflict of interest with developers

A group of voters claim conflict of interests should see them removed from office

Permanent residents in B.C. should be able to vote, group says

B.C. Civil Liberties Association backs local for voting rights for non-citizen permanent residents

VIDEO: Andrew Berry’s sentencing hearing leads today’s selection of Greater Victoria stories

A selection of stories for Dec. 16

B.C. creates first guideline in Canada for treating alcohol addiction

Guideline focuses on early prevention, including screening patients as young as 12 years old

Hackers target LifeLabs medical database in B.C., Ontario

Personal information of 15 million test clients involved

‘I hate you’: Student tells former B.C. teacher who sexually exploited her

Bradley Furman’s sentencing hearing continues tomorrow

Thieves snatch inflatable Frosty the Snowman off Vancouver Island seniors centre roof

Theft just the latest from VSC

Spiky armour helps protect pooches from larger animals

The PredatorBwear harness, invented by two B.C. women, expected to be available in the new year

Most Read