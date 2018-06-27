Debra Evans-Hayes, 48, has been reported missing after being last seen on June 27. (Photo courtesy of West Shore RCMP)

West Shore RCMP looking for missing View Royal woman

Debra Evans-Hayes was last seen on Wednesday

The West Shore RCMP is asking the public for help locating a missing View Royal resident.

Debra Evans-Hayes was last seen Wednesday, June 27 and is described as a Caucasian woman, 48 years old and 5 feet 8 inches tall. She has brown hair, brown eyes and weighs roughly 160 pounds.

Evans-Hayes is believed to be in the Greater Victoria area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or online at victoriacrimestoppers.ca.

